Dalrada Corporation Expands Technology Division With Acquisition of Deposition Technology Ltd.

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Deposition Technology Ltd. (“DepTec”) as the company continues its growth within the global technology and clean energy sectors. The move is expected to strengthen Dalrada Energy Services as the division pursues innovation and the modernization of energy efficient products and services, including heat pumps, and allows Likido® Green Energy to achieve further expansion.

DepTec is uniquely well positioned to expand its market share in the semiconductor industry during a time of unprecedented growth (currently approaching $200 billion) due to the worldwide shortage of microchips. The company’s deep knowledge and influence across the industry will also assist Likido® with rapid market expansion, offering a green energy solution to the semiconductor sector.

“Adding DepTec to Dalrada’s technology division creates synergies with pressure-based systems, software controls, system integration, and field service support with Likido® Green Energy heat pumps and other products,” said Dalrada’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar. “The acquisition allows both teams to expand capacity and improve design and support for Dalrada’s range of field-based equipment.”

Formed in 2004, DepTec operates globally, providing manufacturing equipment and services from its facilities in Livingston, Scotland, and through its sales and finance offices located in Devon, England.

For semiconductor, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), and medical and optoelectronics device manufacturers, DepTec manufactures chemical vapor and physical vapor deposition systems. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and services advanced vacuum and plasma technology-based systems as well as control systems and software solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Rob MacKenzie, Director and Co-Founder of DepTec says, “We are extremely proud to become part of the Dalrada group of companies and are confident that this provides DepTec a platform to expand our market penetration and portfolio expansion at an accelerated pace. DepTec is ideally positioned to collaborate with Likido® Green Energy products and will assist in developing semiconductor manufacturing channels.”

MacKenzie added, “We are also pleased to continue assisting customers with advancing their corporate environmental responsibility and ESG goals by reducing equipment carbon footprints and reducing power, gas, and chemical consumption, in conjunction with Likido®.”

Dalrada continuously creates innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. To learn more about Dalrada Corporation, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

About Deposition Technology Ltd. (DepTec)

DepTec was founded in 2004 to provide refurbished Varian PVD Systems, including the 3180/3190, 3290 and XM-90 systems as well as the Novellus Concept 1 and 2 PECVD Systems.

Over the years, the company has developed re-manufacturing capabilities and robust upgrades to legacy systems to keep them in operation while updating them with the latest technology and advanced features.

In 2014, DepTec developed its own unique PVD system, the EVOS, and entered the OEM arena. The company now has multiple systems installed to assist in producing devices used in the latest medical and communications products.

DepTec innovates with continuous R&D programs, developing the next generation of precision equipment and upgrades. To learn more about Deposition Technology Ltd., please visit www.deptec.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to several important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005342/en/