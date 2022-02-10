Dalrada Health Appoints Aboo Nasar, M.D. as Sòlas Rejuvenation and Wellness' Medical Director

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) proudly announces Aboo Nasar, MD, MPH, MBA, as its new Medical Director of subsidiary Dalrada Health’s Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness (“Sòlas”) center.

Dr. Nasar's vast experience of more than 22 years includes being a Fellowship-trained Geriatrician and Internal Medicine Physician who holds Board certifications in Holistic and Anti-Aging Functional Regenerative Medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

Dr. Nasar's commitment to improving lives has benefited the Greater San Diego Region for more than 16-years. He states, "With experience founding three successful medical spas in San Diego, it is a great privilege to be the Medical Director of Sòlas."

Sòlas’ flagship health and wellness center in San Diego hosts advanced medical-based practices, customized anti-aging & regenerative therapies, and traditional aesthetic procedures that empower people in life.

The Sòlas facility features private, tailored, state-of-the-art services where its guests can select from a wide range of therapies that currently include:

Aesthetics

Regenerative Therapy

Healthy Habits

IV Therapy Lounge

Hormone Rebalancing

Men's Health & Wellness

Women's Health & Wellness

Customized Services

Wellness Products

Dr. Nasar's ultimate passion is Holistic and Integrative Medicine, the driving force behind the anti-aging regenerative clinics he oversees. Improving his clients’ health and motivating lifestyle practices beyond pharmacotherapy is one of his specialties, with established protocols that optimize brain health.

A precision medicine market report reveals that ailments of the central nervous system (CNS) catalyzed growth in North America, where nearly 5.8 million people aged 65 years and above were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2020. By 2060, individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's' could reach 14 million.

Overall, the North America Precision Medicine Market size surpassed USD 23.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at 11.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. (Source: Graphical Research)

Precision health and wellness contrasts a one-size-fits-all approach, lending more significant consideration to an individual's genetic factors. These unique factors align with precision therapies and targeted treatments at Sòlas, optimizing care in the region.

Dr. Nasar's background in healthcare – particularly long-term care as a professional and business leader – expanded his vision and medical direction of healthcare entities, especially at senior living facilities. His experience also includes:

Hospital Boards

Accountable Care Organizations (ACO)

Medical Director of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) & Hospice Palliative Care Services

Overseeing Senior Medical Associates 100+ Healthcare Providers

National and international public speaker - Integrative and Functional Regenerative Medicine

Additional specialties of Dr. Nasar include Geriatrics, Internal Medicine, Geriatric Psychiatry, regular Psychiatry, and Wound-Care Services.

Dr. Nasar concludes, “Providing personalized, precision healthcare services with the team of talented professionals at Sòlas is a natural fit.”

Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness takes a dedicated approach to prioritizing health and providing individualized, quality client service. For additional details on advanced rejuvenation techniques and specialized wellness programs, visit www.solasrejuvenation.com.

Continuously building on its core life sciences, technology, and engineering practices, Dalrada operates under the tenet of bringing innovative products and services to a complex new world. As consumers, businesses, and governments seek alternative solutions, Dalrada's subsidiaries respond with affordable, available, accessible, and impactful innovations. Visit www.dalrada.com and www.dalradahealth.com for more information.

About Dalrada Health

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation, Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The Company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit www.dalradahealth.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

​Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

