Abhik Biswas, CTO of Prakat Solutions, Recently Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Abhik Biswas, Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder of Prakat Solutions, a subsidiary company of Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO), has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Mr. Biswas was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Abhik Biswas into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Biswas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com. Additionally, he will contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“I am extremely grateful to have been invited to join the Forbes Technology Council,” said Mr. Biswas. “I look forward to contributing to this wonderful community and using it as a catalyst in growing my leadership role within the Dalrada-Prakat team and throughout the many industries we serve. I hope to share some of the path-breaking work we are doing with our customers in emerging areas of ubiquitous identity and the metaverse.”

About Forbes Council

Forbes Council is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Prakat Solutions

Prakat Solutions Inc. is a technology solutions company specializing in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company partners with clients to create transparent, value-based relationships by leveraging the extensive experience of its team, and by providing innovative solutions in a wide range of technology domains that ultimately enable customers to successfully attain their business goals.

The Prakat work culture is based on the belief that “We believe in what we do; we do what we love.” Prakat is an ISO 9001-certified company with several Fortune 500 customers. With its corporate office in San Diego, California, and its main engineering center in Bangalore, India, the Prakat team provides end-to-end engineering services across various domains including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, IT infrastructure, and clean energy. For more information, please visit www.prakat.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries firmly positioned in the world’s top growing industries of health care, clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada’s global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the health care industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Energy Solutions, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

