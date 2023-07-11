New subsidiary grows service reach and accelerates the company’s global sustainability and clean energy efforts

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that takes on complex, multi-disciplinary global challenges in clean energy innovation, precision manufacturing, and technology, announced today that it has expanded its European footprint through the creation of Dalrada Technology Spain, S.L., an eco-forward engineering firm and provider of customized industrial air conditioning and ventilation solutions.

Operating under the UK-based Dalrada subsidiary, Dalrada Technology Ltd., Dalrada Technology Spain’s primary focus will be improving energy efficiencies and developing new technologies that reduce harmful CO 2 emissions, ultimately delivering clean air solutions and cost savings for its clients while providing sales and support for the company’s range of heat pump systems.

The Spanish subsidiary joins Dalrada during the corporation’s expansion and streamlining efforts true to its mission of creating clean energy technologies and improving sustainability worldwide on the path to Net Zero. From its headquarters in the city of Carral, Dalrada Technology Spain expects to add robust manufacturing capabilities and provide the corporation’s products and services across mainland Europe, furthering Dalrada’s global reach.

“Dalrada Technology Spain will provide us with a tremendous opportunity to expand within the industrial heating, air conditioning, and ventilation space. Additionally, we now have the geographic foothold to provide energy services across a large portion of Europe and deliver carbon-reducing technologies and practices to areas that so desperately need it,” according to William Bonar, CEO of Dalrada Technology Ltd.

The subsidiary anticipates an impressive book of business—with several possible partnerships already in discussions—representing potential long-term, high-value service contracts with significant revenue.

Dalrada Technology Spain will accelerate its efforts to offer leading-edge expert products and services to optimize the energy resources of its clients and reduce energy costs while minimizing environmental impact. Please visit www.dalradatechnologyspain.com to learn more about the Dalrada subsidiary’s projects, strategies, and goals.

About Dalrada Technology Spain

Dalrada Technology Spain S.L. is a wholly-owned technology division of Dalrada Corporation that brings energy efficiency and clean energy technology to Europe through upgraded tools, machinery, and services, including modern air conditioning, HVAC systems, and more.

Dalrada Technology Spain is committed to providing expert customer service throughout the design and implementation of projects. The company believes in transparency and true solutions, analyzing and studying our clients’ needs, and understanding and collaborating with clients to reach shared goals.

Dalrada Technology Spain understands today’s environmental challenges and works to develop new technology solutions that focus on fighting climate change and reducing CO 2 emissions. The company offers a dedicated suite of energy efficient products and services and constantly creates new solutions for renewable energies, guaranteeing energy performance and cost savings through continuous optimization. To learn more, please visit www.dalradatechnologyspain.com.

About Dalrada Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to impact people, businesses, and the planet positively. The company owns and operates a global group of clean energy, precision manufacturing, technology, and professional service companies. Each of these companies has a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada responds by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries and governments. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and India and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, CA headquarters.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711339669/en/