Dalrada Corporation Appoints Brian Murphy to its Clean Energy Advisory Board

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that takes on complex, multi-disciplinary challenges in clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, announced today that global business executive, Brian Murphy, has been appointed to its Clean Energy Advisory Board.

Mr. Murphy will serve as a technology and market development specialist within the board. With a long history of achieving ROI-driven results by connecting leading-edge integrated technology strategies and metrics-based business drivers, he will play a key role in expanding Dalrada’s clean energy efforts.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada states, “Brian Murphy brings extensive experience of driving profitable revenue growth to the Dalrada team and I’m excited to have him join this Board. He’s also an expert analyzer and someone who can easily translate clean energy market needs into solutions and services innovations.”

Mr. Murphy has worked in the hardware and software service sectors and has expertise in partner development/management and consulting for large enterprises, including government and industrial. He has done business on six continents for large enterprise and start-up companies alike, nurturing billion-dollar businesses at Cisco Systems, Vodafone Americas, and Accenture Digital by defining and building new market offerings in emerging technology spaces with highly-productive teams.

“I look forward to contributing to Dalrada’s growth as a market leader in the clean energy space,” said Murphy. “I’m positive that with the best and brightest minds to help drive progressive change, this Board will bring significant energy cost and carbon output reduction to clients while accelerating growth to Dalrada and its subsidiaries.”

Mr. Murphy is the ninth member to join Dalrada’s Clean Energy Advisory Board, whose continued mission is to create strategies and invest in clean energy technologies that ensure a bright and sustainable future for the world. To learn more about Dalrada Corporation, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to positively impact people, businesses, and the planet. The company owns and operates a global group of clean energy, precision manufacturing, and technology companies with a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada responds by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries and governments. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and India, and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, CA headquarters.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release are not historical facts. The statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005078/en/