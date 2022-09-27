Dalrada Corporation Partners with Averett University to Drive Campus-Wide Green Energy Initiatives

Company’s proprietary products and services will deliver next-generation energy sustainability and encourage a new era of energy responsibility

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) recently announced its breakthrough partnership with Averett University in Virginia in an effort to drive a significant reduction in carbon emissions while delivering major energy cost savings for the university.

The partnership will accelerate the university’s efforts in reaching its Net Zero goals faster, providing true value in a variety of ways. Additionally, the services will incur no cost to the university.

Dalrada’s specialized energy division, Dalrada Energy, plans on executing these sustainability initiatives by developing a holistic approach that helps achieve carbon neutrality through the use of innovative, modern technology on the Averett campus.

An important highlight of the project will be the installation of the company’s flagship heat pump, otherwise referred to as the “Likido™ONE commercial heat pump.”

Considered the world’s most efficient heat pump, Dalrada’s commercial version is produced by Dalrada Precision Manufacturing and is the only unit accepted in the coveted U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Department of Energy (DOE) Green Proving Ground program. At Averett University, each heat pump will have a digital twin to monitor and maximize performance while effectively creating AAA-rated, transparent carbon credits that will help eliminate carbon credit fraud.

The newly-installed heat pumps are expected to perform at a rate that eclipses the university’s current setup, reducing energy costs by over 70 percent and decreasing carbon emissions by up to 90 percent.

“We’re thrilled to provide Averett University with next-generation technology to deliver real-world energy savings,” said Dalrada Energy President, Tom Giles. “Our team looks forward to installing five Dalrada Likido™ONE high-efficiency, de-carbonizing heat pumps and delivering clean energy services worth millions of dollars – all at no cost.”

The Averett-Dalrada partnership will create advanced educational opportunities focused on green energy solutions and technology. As a result, Averett students will gain firsthand knowledge and the necessary experience to compete for jobs that will drive the industries of the future.

This partnership may also set the energy sustainability bar for colleges across the country while providing students with the tools they need to be successful after graduation. According to Averett University President, Dr. Tiffany Franks, “Partnering with Dalrada will ensure that Averett demonstrates environmental and fiscal responsibility while fostering an educational learning lab designed to propel our students into the future, preparing them to not only find jobs after they graduate, but to help create them as well.”

Dalrada Energy’s innovative approach toward Averett’s sustainability efforts leverages modern digital capabilities that will ultimately revolutionize the scale and speed at which additional sustainable practices can be adopted. For more information, visit www.dalradaenergy.com.

About Dalrada Energy

Dalrada Energy works with public and private sector organizations around the globe to make modern energy solutions more accessible. The specialized division achieves this by providing all services, infrastructure, and financial monitoring to measure carbon credits at little to no cost to clients. Dalrada Energy then shares the savings that these organizations achieve removing the previous barriers to implement ESG solutions due to the large capital investments required. To learn more, visit www.dalradaenergy.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries that are firmly positioned in the world’s fastest growing areas of healthcare, energy, precision manufacturing, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada’s global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the healthcare industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, Dalrada Energy, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Averett University

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 40 undergraduate majors with a number of concentrations and minors, along with 12 graduate programs in several concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional learning centers throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

At Averett University, we are altogether different. We know that relationships fuel futures, which explains our unmistakable family atmosphere. On campus or online, Averett students feel a sense of true belonging. Through relentless support and unwavering dedication, we equip our students with the skills for a lifetime of success. Knowing that personal growth and community well-being go hand-in-hand, we serve others with confidence and distinction, and with a more than 160-year legacy, our influence is far-reaching in the world around us. This is Averett. Visit www.averett.edu for more info.

