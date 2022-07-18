Dalrada Names Jose Arrieta as Chief Strategy Officer of Dalrada Financial Corporation and President of Dalrada Technologies

An innovator in clean energy, health care, precision manufacturing, and technology, Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada Corporation”, “Dalrada”) announced the expansion of its executive leadership team, naming Jose Arrieta as Chief Strategy Officer for DFCO as well as President of Dalrada Technologies, a DFCO subsidiary. This is in addition to his current role as a member of the Board of Directors and advisor for the Dalrada Energy Services Advisory Board.

"Dalrada welcomes Mr. Arrieta, whose vast industry knowledge accelerates the Company's growth strategy across all subsidiaries," said Brian Bonar, Dalrada's Chairman and CEO. “Jose’s experience will continue to move Dalrada Technologies forward and improve lives globally, from tracking net-zero data to ensuring secure banking, insurance, health care, digital accessibility, and so much more.”

Through his company, imagineeer, Arrieta has pioneered the development of foundational tools to enable distributed data ownership and secure: IoT solutions, metaverse-enabled environments, digital twinning capability in the government (federal, state, and local), sports and entertainment, sustainable energy, and health market verticals.

Arrieta led the capture process ensuring Dalrada’s Likido®ONE heat pump technology was selected by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Department of Energy (DOE) to be tested to reduce greenhouse emissions from commercial buildings in the federal Green Proving Ground (GPG) program. Additionally, he has directed design efforts to IoT-enable the Likido®ONE heat pump and create a digital twin capability to improve the effectiveness of service and support. Arrieta has also developed an approach for twinning and tokenizing carbon emission reductions – driven by Likido® machines.

Mr. Arrieta’s achievements as an innovator throughout his career have been largely focused on utilizing emerging technologies to disrupt large organizations in security, banking, healthcare, and government, including defense and homeland security-focused organizations. Arrieta is a seasoned leader with more than 18 years of executive experience at large organizations, including the United States: Department of Treasury, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). During his time as the Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer of HHS, he guided the strategy and technology investments of a $6.3B technology portfolio and led an effort to bring together the nation’s healthcare sector during the Covid-19 response, connecting all states and territories, including 8,000 hospitals, and successfully implemented the largest supervised machine learning effort in U.S. history. Mr. Arrieta also implemented blockchain technology in a $26B supplier network while overseeing and upgrading cybersecurity solutions for 174,000 people and a network that facilitated over $800B in investments with over 160 countries around the world.

“I am excited to work with a nimble, forward-thinking organization that prides itself on solving some of the world’s toughest problems with next-generation systems and solutions,” said Arrieta. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the Company's efforts to disrupt existing business models utilizing technologies and strategies that support business growth and improve efficiencies.”

In addition to overseeing Dalrada’s subsidiaries and public sector strategy and serving on the Company’s Board of Directors, Mr. Arrieta serves on several business and advisory boards for startups as well as national and local public sector and health care organizations. In his new role with Dalrada, he will report directly to Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar.

