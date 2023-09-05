Dalrada and Morocco-based company to begin seven-year partnership featuring energy-efficient heat pumps as the centerpiece of the agreement.

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a problem-solving innovator that addresses complex, multi-disciplinary global challenges in climate technology, clean energy innovation, and precision manufacturing, announced today that its climate technology subsidiary, Dalrada Technology Spain, has entered into an agreement with Morocco-based global distributor, Crown Glory Holding, to build and install as many as 4,500 energy efficient heat pumps over the course of seven years.

At least 150 of the commercial heat pumps are expected to be installed and operational within the first 12 months, commencing in October of this year, with increased numbers of the high-functioning machines installed each year until the agreement is fully satisfied.

With the agreement, Crown Glory Holding also becomes the exclusive distributor of Dalrada heat pumps for the continent of Africa and select neighboring countries. Furthermore, it also increases the potential of the company to create a building and manufacturing center for Dalrada heat pumps in Morocco.

“Dalrada and Crown Glory Holding working together presents a fantastic opportunity for both companies,” said Brian Bonar, Dalrada’s CEO and Founder. “We’re proud to partner with them as they continue to set the bar for sustainability in that part of the world and we’re ready to provide them with the tools and resources they need to become a true ambassador of clean energy technology.”

Jacques Benhamou, Managing Partner at Crown Glory Holding, agreed with Bonar: “Crown Glory Holding is delighted to announce its collaboration with our strategic partner, Dalrada Technology Spain. We share a common ambition to participate in the sustainable development of Moroccan industry with a Net Zero Carbon emission objective through technologies like heat pumps that are relevant, tangible, and eco-responsible from the first day of use.”

Dalrada’s climate technology team is scheduled to visit Morocco in late September to outline a detailed strategy and create a schedule for building, shipping, and installing the new heat pumps for Crown Glory Holding clients.

The agreement with Crown Glory Holding highlights Dalrada’s recent global expansion as well as the company’s ongoing mission of delivering advanced clean energy technology and improving sustainability on the path to Net Zero.

Dalrada Technology Spain continues to accelerate its efforts in offering leading-edge products and services that optimize the energy resources of clients while minimizing environmental impact and reducing energy costs.

About Dalrada Technology Spain

Dalrada Technology Spain S.L. is a wholly-owned technology subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation that brings clean energy technology to Europe and the surrounding regions with upgraded tools, machinery, and services, including heat pumps, HVAC systems, modern air conditioning, and more.

The company is committed to providing expert customer service throughout the design and implementation of projects, believing in transparency and creating true solutions, analyzing and studying client needs, and understanding and collaborating with clients to reach shared goals.

Dalrada Technology Spain understands today’s environmental challenges and works to develop modern technology solutions that focus on fighting climate change and reducing CO 2 emissions. The company offers a dedicated suite of energy efficient products and services and constantly creates new solutions for renewable energies, guaranteeing energy performance and cost savings through continuous optimization. To learn more, please visit www.dalradatechnologyspain.com.

About Dalrada Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to impact people, businesses, and the planet positively. The company owns and operates a global group of climate technology, clean energy, and precision manufacturing companies, each with a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada meets challenges by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.

Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for us all.

Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Spain, India, and Morocco, and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, California headquarters.

