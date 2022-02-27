Log in
    DBI   AU0000120628

DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(DBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure : 2021 Full Year Financial Results - Investor Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

28 February 2022

2021 Full Year Financial Results - Investor Presentation

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) ("DBI" or "the Company") releases today the attached investor presentation of its 2021 Full Year Financial Results for the period ended 31 December 2021.

-ENDS-

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited.

More information

Investors

Media

Craig Sainsbury

Tristan Everett

craig.sainsbury@dbinfrastructure.com.au

tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

+61 428 550 499

+61 403 789 096

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian coal exports. DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain. By providing operational excellence and options for capacity expansions to meet expected strong export demand, DBI intends to deliver value to security holders through distributions, ongoing investment and capital growth. dbinfrastructure.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of DBI. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects, "predicts", "intends", "plans", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which because of their nature may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts in this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of DBI, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this announcement nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

Essential infrastructure for a world in transition

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient port infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian metallurgical coal exports.

DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain.

99 year

85Mtpa

lease term

nameplate

to 21001

capacity

81%

100%

of 2021 exports

take or pay

were metallurgical

contracts

coal

Investor Presentation | February 2022

  1. The lease period commenced on 15 September 2001 and is structured with a 50 year initial lease term and a 49 year extension option (at the election of Dalrymple Bay Investor Services Pty Ltd (as trustee of the DBT Trust)).

Today's presenters and agenda

Anthony Timbrell

Stephanie Commons

Managing Director & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

3

01

2021 Highlights

02

Sustainability and Transition

03

Regulatory reset

04

8X Expansion

05

Financial performance

06

Outlook

Investor Presentation | February 2022

FY21 highlights

Delivered stable consistent financial results supported by fully contracted take or pay volumes

Strong Financials

  • TIC revenue of $202.9m
  • Funds From Operations (FFO) $112.5m
  • Refinanced ~$800m in bank & capital markets and maintained our investment grade balance sheet

Regulation

  • QCA approved transition to light handed regulation
  • Negotiations with customers ongoing with pricing adjustment to be backdated to 1 July 2021

Distribution & Guidance

  • 18cps for FY21, in line with guidance (79.3% payout of FFO)
  • Guidance for FY22 of 18.27cps over four quarterly payments (1.5% DPS growth)
  • Ongoing target of 1-2% DPS growth

Delivering on ESG

  • DBT secured electricity arrangements with 100% renewable benefits via LGCs from 2023
  • Green hydrogen MoU and Funding Agreement to commence feasibility studies
  • Inaugural 2021 sustainability report

Operational Performance

  • 54.3mt of coal exported to 25 countries
  • 81% metallurgical coal
  • 0.61 LTIFR and 9.72 AIFR
  • Commenced FEL3 feasibility study into 8X expansion

4

Investor Presentation | February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
