Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure : 2021 Full Year Financial Results - Investor Presentation

ASX Announcement

28 February 2022

2021 Full Year Financial Results - Investor Presentation

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) ("DBI" or "the Company") releases today the attached investor presentation of its 2021 Full Year Financial Results for the period ended 31 December 2021.

-ENDS-

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited.

More information Investors Media Craig Sainsbury Tristan Everett craig.sainsbury@dbinfrastructure.com.au tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au +61 428 550 499 +61 403 789 096

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian coal exports. DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain. By providing operational excellence and options for capacity expansions to meet expected strong export demand, DBI intends to deliver value to security holders through distributions, ongoing investment and capital growth. dbinfrastructure.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of DBI. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects, "predicts", "intends", "plans", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which because of their nature may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts in this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of DBI, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this announcement nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.