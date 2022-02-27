Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure : Appendix 4E and 2021 Full Year Financial Results

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.
More information
Investors
Media
Craig Sainsbury
Tristan Everett
craig.sainsbury@dbinfrastructure.com.au
tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au
+61 428 550 499
+61 403 789 096
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian coal exports. DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain. By providing operational excellence and options for capacity expansions to meet expected strong export demand, DBI intends to deliver value to security holders through distributions, ongoing investment and capital growth. dbinfrastructure.com.au
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of DBI. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects, "predicts", "intends", "plans", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Such forward looking statements
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which because of their nature may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts in this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of DBI, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this announcement nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.
Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited
ACN 643 302 032
This Appendix 4E report comprises the financial information given to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under Listing Rule 4.3A. This report is based upon the consolidated financial statements for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited ("DBI" or "the Company") for the reporting period ended 31 December 2021.
CURRENT PERIOD:
1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021
PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD:
7 August 2020 to 31 December 2020
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS TO THE MARKET
Change1
Period ended
Period ended
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
%
$'000
$'000
Revenue from ordinary activities
Up 2,054.2%
505,065
23,446
Profit (loss) after tax from ordinary activities attributable to
Up 214.0%
129,077
(113,208)
members
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to members
Up 214.0%
129,077
(113,208)
1 DBI was incorporated on the 7 August 2020 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 8 December 2020. The comparative period of consisted of three weeks of trading from the date of listing when DBI acquired the DBT Entities. The current period represents a full year from 1 January to 31 December 2021.
DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION
Record date
Payment date
Cents per
Franked amount
Security
per Security
Q1-21 distribution1
25 May 2021
16 June 2021
4.5
nil
Q2-21 distribution1
31 August 2021
16 September 2021
4.5
nil
Q3-21 distribution1
1 December 2021
16 December 2021
4.5
nil
Q4-21 distribution2
4 March 2022
23 March 2022
4.5
nil
Total distributions
18
nil
Paid as a partial repayment of principal on loan notes attributable to securityholders' stapled securities
Q4-21distribution comprises an unfranked dividend of 3.13 cents per security and a partial repayment of principal on loan notes attributable to securityholders' stapled securities of 1.37 cents per security.
On 28 February 2022 the Board of Directors determined a Q4-21 distribution of 4.5 cents per security, to be paid on 23 March 2022. In accordance with accounting standards, as the distribution was not declared prior to the reporting period end, no provision has been taken up for this distribution in the financial statements for the reporting period ended 31 December 2021.
NET TANGIBLE ASSETS PER SECURITY
Current Reporting Period
Previous Corresponding Period
Net tangible asset backing per
$2.58
$2.24
ordinary security1
1. Net Tangible Assets used as the basis for this calculation include the service concession arrangement granted to subsidiaries of DBI by the State of Queensland over the Dalrymple Bay Terminal. Assets of this type are characterised as Intangible Assets under Australian Accounting Standards.
COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS
The attached financial report complies with Australian Accounting Standards, which include AIFRS. Compliance with AIFRS ensures that the financial report complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
AUDIT
This report is based upon consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Refer to the attached full financial report for all other disclosures in respect of this Appendix 4E.
