Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure : Appendix 4E and 2021 Full Year Financial Results

28 February 2022

Appendix 4E and 2021 Full Year Financial Results

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) ("DBI" or "the Company") releases the following documents in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A:

Appendix 4E (Preliminary Final Report); Full Year Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Investor Call Details

As previously advised, DBI will hold an Investor Call at 11.00am (AEDT) today, 28 February 2022.

Call details: To register please use the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10019090-sm23l1.html

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited.

More information Investors Media Craig Sainsbury Tristan Everett craig.sainsbury@dbinfrastructure.com.au tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au +61 428 550 499 +61 403 789 096

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian coal exports. DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain. By providing operational excellence and options for capacity expansions to meet expected strong export demand, DBI intends to deliver value to security holders through distributions, ongoing investment and capital growth. dbinfrastructure.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of DBI. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects, "predicts", "intends", "plans", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Such forward looking statements