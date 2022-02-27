Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure : Appendix 4E and 2021 Full Year Financial Results

Log in
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

28 February 2022

Appendix 4E and 2021 Full Year Financial Results

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) ("DBI" or "the Company") releases the following documents in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A:

  1. Appendix 4E (Preliminary Final Report);
  2. Full Year Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Investor Call Details

As previously advised, DBI will hold an Investor Call at 11.00am (AEDT) today, 28 February 2022.

Call details: To register please use the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10019090-sm23l1.html

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

-ENDS-

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited.

More information

Investors

Media

Craig Sainsbury

Tristan Everett

craig.sainsbury@dbinfrastructure.com.au

tristan.everett@marketeye.com.au

+61 428 550 499

+61 403 789 096

About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) through its foundation asset, the Dalrymple Bay Terminal (DBT), aims to provide safe and efficient terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of high quality Australian coal exports. DBT, as the world's largest metallurgical coal export facility, serves as a global gateway from the Bowen Basin and is a critical link in the global steelmaking supply chain. By providing operational excellence and options for capacity expansions to meet expected strong export demand, DBI intends to deliver value to security holders through distributions, ongoing investment and capital growth. dbinfrastructure.com.au

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of DBI. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, without limitation, the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects, "predicts", "intends", "plans", "goals", "targets", "aims", "outlook", "guidance", "forecasts", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Such forward looking statements

For personal use only

involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which because of their nature may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Actual results may materially vary from any forecasts in this announcement. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of DBI, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this announcement. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this announcement nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

2

For personal use only

Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited

ACN 643 302 032

This Appendix 4E report comprises the financial information given to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under Listing Rule 4.3A. This report is based upon the consolidated financial statements for Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited ("DBI" or "the Company") for the reporting period ended 31 December 2021.

CURRENT PERIOD:

1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD:

7 August 2020 to 31 December 2020

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS TO THE MARKET

Change1

Period ended

Period ended

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

%

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up 2,054.2%

505,065

23,446

Profit (loss) after tax from ordinary activities attributable to

Up 214.0%

129,077

(113,208)

members

Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to members

Up 214.0%

129,077

(113,208)

1 DBI was incorporated on the 7 August 2020 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 8 December 2020. The comparative period of consisted of three weeks of trading from the date of listing when DBI acquired the DBT Entities. The current period represents a full year from 1 January to 31 December 2021.

DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION

Record date

Payment date

Cents per

Franked amount

Security

per Security

Q1-21 distribution1

25 May 2021

16 June 2021

4.5

nil

Q2-21 distribution1

31 August 2021

16 September 2021

4.5

nil

Q3-21 distribution1

1 December 2021

16 December 2021

4.5

nil

Q4-21 distribution2

4 March 2022

23 March 2022

4.5

nil

Total distributions

18

nil

  1. Paid as a partial repayment of principal on loan notes attributable to securityholders' stapled securities
  2. Q4-21distribution comprises an unfranked dividend of 3.13 cents per security and a partial repayment of principal on loan notes attributable to securityholders' stapled securities of 1.37 cents per security.

On 28 February 2022 the Board of Directors determined a Q4-21 distribution of 4.5 cents per security, to be paid on 23 March 2022. In accordance with accounting standards, as the distribution was not declared prior to the reporting period end, no provision has been taken up for this distribution in the financial statements for the reporting period ended 31 December 2021.

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS PER SECURITY

Current Reporting Period

Previous Corresponding Period

Net tangible asset backing per

$2.58

$2.24

ordinary security1

1. Net Tangible Assets used as the basis for this calculation include the service concession arrangement granted to subsidiaries of DBI by the State of Queensland over the Dalrymple Bay Terminal. Assets of this type are characterised as Intangible Assets under Australian Accounting Standards.

For personal use only

COMPLIANCE WITH IFRS

The attached financial report complies with Australian Accounting Standards, which include AIFRS. Compliance with AIFRS ensures that the financial report complies with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

AUDIT

This report is based upon consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Refer to the attached full financial report for all other disclosures in respect of this Appendix 4E.

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
