اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

Date: 07/11/2021

Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Board of Directors Meeting

With reference to the above-mentioned subject, please be advised that the Board of Directors meeting of Damac Properties Dubai Co PJSC (the "Company") will be held on Thursday 11/11/2021 at 03:00 PM to consider the following agenda:

1- To discuss and approve the interim financial statement for the third quarter ending 30 September 2021.

2- Any other matter to be raised by the Directors.

Kind regards,

Ahmed Fiala

Board Secretary