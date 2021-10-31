Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 10/28
1.25 AED   0.00%
01:47aتنويه من الشركة
PU
01:47aNotification from the company
PU
10/28توصية مجلس الادارة على مستند العرض
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

تنويه من الشركة

10/31/2021 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC

ع.م.ش يــــبد ةيراــــقعـلا كاـــــــــماد ةكرش

Date: 31/10/2021

Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: Notification by Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC (the "Company")

Please be informed that the Company received the enclosed disclosure from Maple Invest Co Ltd ("Maple") regarding the partial offer by Maple to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company.

Kind regards,

Ahmed Fiala

Board Secretary

2021/10/31 :خيراتلا

لاكرسلا نمحرلا دبع نسح /ديسلا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلاملا يبد قوس

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد

،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ع.م.ش يبد ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش نم هيونت :عوضوملا )"ةكرشلا"(

نم قفرملا حاصفلإا تملتسا ةكرشلا نأب مكملاعا دون ضرع صوصخب )"لبيم"( دتميل وك تسفنا لبيم ةكرش مهسأ ىلع ذاوحتسلال لبيم ةكرش نم يئزجلا ذاوحتسلاا

.ةكرشلا لام سأر يف

،،،تايحتلا بيطأ عم

هلايف دمحأ ةرادلإا سلجم ريتركس

Head Office:

Registered Details:

:ليجستلا ليصافت

:يسيئرلا رقملا

Executive Heights, Barsha Heights

Damac Properties Dubai PJSC

ع.م.ش يبد ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش

ءاشربلا تاعفترم ،ستياه فيتيكيسكإ

P.O. Box 2195, Dubai, UAE

Commercial Register No.300068

300068 مقر يراجت لجس

م.ع.إ ،يبد ،2195 ب.ص

Tel: 04 373 1000

Capital: AED 6,050,000,000

مهرد 6,050,000,000 :لاملا سأر

04 373 1000 :فتاه

Fax: 04 332 1961

04 332 1961 :سكاف

Website: www.damacproperties.com

www.damacproperties.com :تنرتنإ عقوم

MAPLE INVEST CO LIMITED

31 October 2021

Mr. Hassan Abdulrahman Al Serkal

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: disclosure regarding the partial offer by Maple Invest Co Limited (the "Offeror") to

acquire shares in the share capital of DAMAC Properties Dubai Co PJSC (the "Offer")

With reference to section 3.5 of the Offer Document dated 28 October 2021 with respect to the Offer, and the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority with respect to the purchase of DAMAC Shares through the Dubai Financial Market outside of the Offer, during the Offer Period, kindly note that the Offeror intends to purchase up to 800,000,000 shares on-market, outside of the Offer, subject to the following:

2021 ربوتكا 31

لاكرسلا نمحرلادبع نسح /ديسلا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلاملا يبد قوس

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملاا - يبد

،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

نم يئزجلا ذاوحتسلاا ضرع صوصخب حاصفا :عوضوملا ذاوحتسلال )"ضرعلا مدقم"( دتميل وك تسفنا لبيم ةكرش

.ع.م.ش ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش لام سأر يف مهسأ ىلع )"ضرعلا"(

28 يف خرؤملا ضرعلا دنتسم نم 3.5 مسقلا ىلا ةراشلإاب قارولأا ةئيه ةقفاوم ىلاو ،ضرعلاب قلعتملاو 2021 ربوتكأ يلاملا يبد قوس ربع كاماد ةكرش مهسا ءارشل علسلاو ةيلاملا نأب املع مكطيحن ،ضرعلا ةرتف للاخ ،ضرعلا قاطن جراخ نم مهس 800,000,000 ىتح ءارش مزتعي ضرعلا مدقم

:يلي امل اقفو كلذو ،ضرعلا جراخ ،قوسلا للاخ

  1. the purchases are concluded on-market, outside the Offer through floor trading;
  2. the Offeror will put multiple orders to the market only at a price of AED1.40;
  3. the purchases will take place during the Offer Period (as defined in the Offer Document) which has commenced on 29 October 2021; and

ضرعلا جراخو قوسلا للاخ نم ءارشلا تايلمع متت نا

.1

؛ةعاقلا لخاد لوادتلا للاخ نم

رعس ىلع قوسلل ءارش تابلط ةدع ضرعلا مدقم عضيس

.2

؛طقف يتاراما مهرد 1.40

ةفرعم يه امك( ضرعلا ةرتف للاخ ءارشلا تايلمع متتس

.3

و ؛2021 ربوتكأ 29 يف تأدب يتلاو )ضرعلا دنتسم يف

4. the Offeror will have the right to stop putting orders at any time during the Offer Period (as defined in the Offer Document), even if the 800,000,000 shares target is not reached, and the Offeror will make a disclosure to that effect one business day ahead of the decision to stop putting orders.

We further note the following:

تابلط عضو نع فقوتلاب قحلا ضرعلا مدقمل نوكيس .4

ةفرعم يه امك( ضرعلا ةرتف للاخ تقو يأ يف ءارش ىلا لوصولا متي مل ناو ىتح كلذو ،)ضرعلا دنتسم يف ضرعلا مدقم موقي نا ىلع ،مهس 800,000,000 فقوتلا رارق نم دحاو لمع موي لبق كلذ نع حاصفلإاب

.ءارش تابلط عضو نع

:يلي امب املع مكطيحن نا دونو امك

MAPLE INVEST CO LIMITED

1. the Offeror will make the necessary disclosures

لامتكا روف قوسلل حاصفلإاب ضرعلا مدقم موقيس

.1

to the market as soon as it purchases the desired

؛اهءارش دارملا مهسلأا ةيمك ىلع لوصحلا

quantity of shares;

  1. the Offer shall remain in effect in the ordinary manner and as described in the offer document dated 28 October 2021, including the ability of the shareholders to accept the Offer through completing and submitting an acceptance and transfer form in accordance with the process and during the timeframes prescribed in the offer document; and
  2. the Offeror and the Ultimate Offeror will adhere to the requirements of transparency, disclosure and trading as adopted by the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Market.

وه امكو ةيديلقتلا قرطلاب ايراس ضرعلا ىقبيس .2

ربوتكأ 28 يف خرؤملا ضرعلا دنتسم يف فوصوم لوبق ىلع نيمهاسملا ةداسلا ةردق كلذ يف امب ،2021 ،ليوحتو لوبق جذومن ميدقتو لامكا للاخ نم ضرعلا ؛ضرعلا دنتسم يف ةروكذملا قرطلابو ددملا للاخ كلذو

و

تابلطتمب يئاهنلا ضرعلا مدقمو ضرعلا مدقم مزتليس .3

ةئيهب ةصاخلا لوادتلاو ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا دعاوقو

.يلاملا يبد قوسو علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا

Kind regards,

تايحتلا بيطا عم

_________________

_________________

Ali Kokar

ركوك يلع

For and on behalf of Maple Invest Co Limited

دتميل وك تسفنإ لبيم ةكرش نع ةباينلاب

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 05:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
01:47aتنويه من الشرك&..
PU
01:47aNotification from the company
PU
10/28توصية مجلس الا&..
PU
10/28Company's Board of Directors' recommendation on the Offer document
PU
09/23DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai real-estate firm DAMAC approved to take firm private
AQ
09/23DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : founder gets regulatory approval to go private
RE
09/21IN FASHION : Cavalli scales height of luxury with $545m Dubai tower
AQ
09/20Italy's Cavalli scales height of luxury with $545 million Dubai tower
RE
09/20Italy's Cavalli scales height of luxury with $545 mln Dubai tower
RE
08/14Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 977 M - -
Net income 2021 98,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 0,32 $
Spread / Average Target -7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin Nooruddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC-3.85%2 059
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.50%38 553
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.74%29 508
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.31%27 775
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.78%24 143
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.61%23 471