Damac Properties Dubai : تنويه من الشركة

With reference to the partial acquisition offer document submitted by Maple on 28 October 2021

for the acquisition of shares in the share capital of DAMAC (the "Offer" or the "Offer Document"),

and with reference to the disclosures of Maple dated 25 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 with respect to the initial results of the Offer and the expected timetable for completing the Offer, we wish to notify you that the final results of the

Offer evidence that the ownership of Maple shall become 21.610% of DAMAC's share capital, and

the consolidated ownership of the Ultimate Offeror in addition to the ownership of the Associated

Group Members (as both are defined in the Offer Document) shall become 95.537% of DAMAC's

share capital, accordingly, we declare that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects.