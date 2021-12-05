Damac Properties Dubai : تنويه من الشركة

Subject: Notification by Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC (the "Company")
Please be informed that the Company received the enclosed disclosure with respect to the partial acquisition offer made by Maple Invest Co Limited to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company becoming unconditional in all respects.
With reference to the partial acquisition offer document submitted by Maple on 28 October 2021
for the acquisition of shares in the share capital of DAMAC (the "Offer" or the "Offer Document"),
and with reference to the disclosures of Maple dated 25 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 with respect to the initial results of the Offer and the expected timetable for completing the Offer, we wish to notify you that the final results of the
Offer evidence that the ownership of Maple shall become 21.610% of DAMAC's share capital, and
the consolidated ownership of the Ultimate Offeror in addition to the ownership of the Associated
Group Members (as both are defined in the Offer Document) shall become 95.537% of DAMAC's
share capital, accordingly, we declare that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects.
