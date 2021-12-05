Log in
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 11/30
1.4 AED   +3.70%
06:52aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : تنويه من الشركة
PU
11/30DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Notification from the company
PU
11/24DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Notification from the company
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damac Properties Dubai : تنويه من الشركة

12/05/2021 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC

ع.م.ش يــــبد ةيراــــقعـلا كاـــــــــماد ةكرش

Date: 05/12/2021

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: Notification by Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC (the "Company")

Please be informed that the Company received the enclosed disclosure with respect to the partial acquisition offer made by Maple Invest Co Limited to acquire shares in the share capital of the Company becoming unconditional in all respects.

Kind regards,

Ahmed Fiala

Board Secretary

2021/12/05 :خيراتلا

يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلاملا يبد قوس

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ع.م.ش يبد ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش نم هيونت :عوضوملا )"ةكرشلا"(

قفرملا حاصفلإا تملتسا ةكرشلا نأب مكملاعا دون لبق نم مدقملا يئزجلا ذاوحتسلاا ضرع نأ صوصخب سأر يف مهسا ىلع ذاوحتسلال دتميل وك تسفنا لبيم ةكرش

.يحاونلا عيمج نم طورشم ريغ حبصا دق ةكرشلا لام

،،،تايحتلا بيطأ عم

هلايف دمحأ ةرادلإا سلجم ريتركس

Head Office:

Registered Details:

:ليجستلا ليصافت

:يسيئرلا رقملا

Executive Heights, Barsha Heights

Damac Properties Dubai PJSC

ع.م.ش يبد ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش

ءاشربلا تاعفترم ،ستياه فيتيكيسكإ

P.O. Box 2195, Dubai, UAE

Commercial Register No.300068

300068 مقر يراجت لجس

م.ع.إ ،يبد ،2195 ب.ص

Tel: 04 373 1000

Capital: AED 6,050,000,000

مهرد 6,050,000,000 :لاملا سأر

04 373 1000 :فتاه

Fax: 04 332 1961

04 332 1961 :سكاف

Website: www.damacproperties.com

www.damacproperties.com :تنرتنإ عقوم

MAPLE INVEST CO LIMITED

5 December 2021

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: disclosure with respect to the partial

acquisition offer made by Maple Invest Co Limited ("Maple") to acquire shares in the

share capital of DAMAC Properties Dubai Co PJSC ("DAMAC") becoming unconditional in

all respects

2021 ربمسيد 5

يلع دمحا دماح /ديسلا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلاملا يبد قوس

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملاا - يبد

،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

نم مدقملا يئزجلا ذاوحتسلاا ضرع نأب حاصفا :عوضوملا ذاوحتسلال )"لبيم ةكرش"( دتميل وك تسفنا لبيم ةكرش لبق

.ع.م.ش ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش لام سأر يف مهسا ىلع يحاونلا عيمج نم طورشم ريغ حبصا دق )"كاماد ةكرش"(

With reference to the partial acquisition offer document submitted by Maple on 28 October 2021

for the acquisition of shares in the share capital of DAMAC (the "Offer" or the "Offer Document"),

and with reference to the disclosures of Maple dated 25 November 2021 and 30 November 2021 with respect to the initial results of the Offer and the expected timetable for completing the Offer, we wish to notify you that the final results of the

Offer evidence that the ownership of Maple shall become 21.610% of DAMAC's share capital, and

the consolidated ownership of the Ultimate Offeror in addition to the ownership of the Associated

Group Members (as both are defined in the Offer Document) shall become 95.537% of DAMAC's

share capital, accordingly, we declare that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects.

لبق نم مدقملا يئزجلا ذاوحتسلاا ضرع دنتسم ىلا ةراشلإاب مهسأ ىلع ذاوحتسلال 2021 ربوتكأ 28 خيراتب لبيم ةكرش ،)"ضرعلا دنتسم" وأ "ضرعلا"( كاماد ةكرش لام سأر يف ربمفون 25 خيراتب لبيم ةكرش تاحاصفا ىلا ةراشلإابو ضرعلل ةيلولأا جئاتنلا صوصخب 2021 ربمفون 30و 2021 نأب مكراطخا دون ،ضرعلا مامتلإ عقوتملا ينمزلا لودجلاو ام حبصتس لبيم ةكرش ةيكلم نا نيبت ضرعلل ةيئاهنلا جئاتنلا امك ،كاماد ةكرش يف لاملا سأر نم %21.610 هتبسن اهيلا افاضم يئاهنلا ضرعلا مدقمل ةعمجملا ةيكلملا حبصتسو دنتسم يف نيفرعم امه امك( ةطبترملا ةعومجملا ةيكلم ةكرش يف لاملا سأر نم %95.537 هتبسن ام )ضرعلا نم اطورشم ريغ حبصا دق ضرعلا نأب نلعن هيلعو ،كاماد

.يحاونلا عيمج

The cash consideration for the shares for which Acceptance and Transfer Forms have been provided during the Offer Period will be settled on 6 December 2021.

Kind regards,

ذامن ملاتسا مت يتلا مهسلال ةبسنلاب يدقنلا لباقملا ةيوست متتس 6 خيراتب ضرعلا ةرتف للاخ اهصوصخب ليوحتو لوبق

.2021 ربمسيد

تايحتلا بيطا عم

_________________

_________________

Ali Kokar

ركوك يلع

MAPLE INVEST CO LIMITED

For and on behalf of Maple Invest Co Limited

دتميل وك تسفنإ لبيم ةكرش نع ةباينلاب

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 11:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 024 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin Nooruddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC7.69%2 306
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.25%35 597
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.53%30 602
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.30%29 611
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.83%27 671
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%26 258