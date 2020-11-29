Damac Properties Dubai : Community dog park opens at DAMAC Hills

Dubai, UAE - 29th November 2020:DAMAC Hills, a premium residential community in Dubai developed by DAMAC Properties, has officially opened a new dog park for its four-legged friends and residents.

Set against a lush green landscape and located within the heart of the thriving community, the dog park is sectioned into two areas, a small area for puppies and smaller dogs, and a larger one for others. The dog park is free to access for all DAMAC Hills dog owners.

Watch: DAMAC Hills launched 'Bark Park' for residents

To celebrate the opening of the dog park and participate in this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, DAMAC Hills hosted Dogventure HQ's DFC2020 dog community event, where dogs and their owners had the chance to get out and get fit, while local businesses showcased their products and services to the vibrant dog community in the UAE.

Watch: Dogventure participates in Dubai Fitness Challenge

The event featured all kinds of fitness activities, including NamaSitStay yoga sessions, agility competitions, training demonstrations and a market for all things canine.

The opening of the bark park follows this month's opening of Malibu Bay, a man-made beach nestled inside the community's 4 million square foot park. The Park at DAMAC Hills also boasts a horse stable, an ice rink, a petting zoo, as well as several lakes where residents can actually fish. It also has high quality, multi-purpose sporting facilities, including a football field, badminton court, cricket ground, basketball courts, tennis courts and the MHS Tennis Academy.

Under the motto 'DAMAC Hills- where life finds you' the community aims to inspire residents to live their best life, by offering a vibrant and holistic community.

