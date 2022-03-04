Log in
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
Damac Properties Dubai : Design elements that bring happiness to the home

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
Fri, 04 Mar, 2022

If there is any positive takeaway from the pandemic that we can all be thankful for, it's the growing importance people have placed on health and wellbeing.

As many people shifted to the work-from-home model, creating a workspace conducive to productivity became of paramount importance.

This is, of course, a lot easier said than done. Interestingly, a report was recently released by an online interior design service company, in partnership with a University of California social psychologist that looked at how design elements can impact wellbeing. Some 1,500 homeowners were surveyed for the study, who shared how they turned their living spaces into a solace for positivity, mental health and a better quality of life.

Calming colours and happy memories

A happy home, according to the report mentioned previously, is a place of tranquility and comfort. One way to make your home a little cozier and more comfortable is to change the colour schemes. Check your existing inventory of linens and sheets, for example, and try to stick to an elegant, monochromatic palette. Because colours have a different effect on everyone, we can only recommend picking a colour that has a calming effect on you, then using lighter or slightly heavier shades of that colour to ensure your living space evokes a soothing vibe.

Many of those surveyed suggested turning to your travel experiences for inspiration on how to re-design your home. So, try to look at your travel photos to see which ones bring back happy memories and try to recreate that experience. It need not be an extravagant holiday; a recent trip to the spa where you had a relaxing massage would also be an ideal source of inspiration.

You can also consider just re-arranging your home into an open-plan environment by combining the living and dining rooms into a single space, to facilitate more interactions and inject a sense of vibrance into your home.

The power of decluttering

Of course, the easiest and least expensive way to achieve a happier place is to declutter. Living in a space with so much unnecessary clutter can add stress to your life, so organising (or re-organising) your homes makes a lot of sense. Many people also find joy in organising their things, so this experience can be therapeutic. Afterall, studies have also shown that happy people lead more productive, healthier and more successful lives.

A small investment can go a long way

In case you have spare cash, some of the things you can invest in include buying small plants to add colour and breathing space for you and your family. If possible, try to open up your living spaces to accommodate more natural light which, according to studies, fosters more restful sleep and helps to minimise anxiety and depression. If this is not possible, consider installing extra ceiling lights or wall lights to help brighten up a room. Even extra table lamps in the right places could help.

And if there is an opportunity, design experts also suggest having high ceilings, which usually evoke feelings of freedom and possibility, which can, in turn, uplift the overall mood in your home.

Express your personality

As your home is an extension of who you are, make sure that it reflects your own personality and emotions that make you happy. Design trends will not necessarily make you feel at home, so create spaces in your home and fill it with the things that you love to make it a place that you can truly call your own version of paradise.

At DAMAC, we make sure that happiness is an integral part of our homeowners' experience. We launched the DAMAC Cares initiative to gather feedback from our customers and learn from their suggestions on how we can better provide a better living experience.

Our designers are also constantly looking at research and studies to make sure our developments are in step with the latest insights that will help us create better homes and promote more happiness and better wellbeing.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
