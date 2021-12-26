Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damac Properties Dubai : Dubai's November real estate sales are its best since 2014 - and it could get even better

12/26/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Originally published on Dec 26, 2021| Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai saw its best November since 2014 for real estate deals, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The emirate reported 6,989 sales transactions, worth roughly Dh18 billion.

Including November, the year-to-date total sales transactions reached 55,640 worth Dh135.4 billion. In just 11 months, the value of sales transactions is about 88 per cent more than 2020 as a whole and already the highest yearly sales figure since 2014. "Reports that monitor the position of Dubai real estate market confirm that Expo 2020 Dubai leaves positive effects on the market movement, especially since the emirate has enjoyed unprecedented promotion since Expo's launch in October," said the DLD report. "Activity was directly reflected in the market performance, where an upward trend is observed and is likely to continue in the coming year."

Sales breakdown

Around 54 per cent of all transactions were for secondary properties and 46 per cent were for offplan properties. In terms of the volume of transactions, the offplan market transacted 3,217 properties worth a total of Dh6.84 billion.

The ready market transacted 3,772 transactions worth Dh11.11 billion. Comparing November month-on-month to October, offplan value and volume increased by more than 50 per cent and secondary volume increased by more than 17 per cent and value increased by 27.43 per cent. Looking at overall transactions, total sales transaction value increased by 36.82 per cent and volume increased by 30.59 per cent compared to October.

"It has been over 70 days since Expo2020 started, and the greatest show in the world may have had ripple effects on the Dubai real estate market," said DLD.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 07:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
02:17aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai's November real estate sales are its best since 2014 - and ..
PU
12/19DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : The Experts Take on 10 Best Places to Buy Villa in Dubai
PU
12/19DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : UAE property prices set to rise in 2022 amid government initiativ..
PU
12/13DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : تنويه من ال..
PU
12/12DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai hotels surpass 2019 profit level in October
PU
12/12DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Participates in the Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit
PU
12/09DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : A Comprehensive List of Best Ways to Invest Your Money in Dubai
PU
12/08DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Creating liveable cities of the future
PU
12/05DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : تنويه من ال..
PU
12/05DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Golden Visas and 100% ownership will reshape Dubai's property spa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 054 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin Nooruddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC7.69%2 306
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.50%34 739
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.75%30 355
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.33%29 344
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.50%28 817
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.49%25 905