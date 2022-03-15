Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damac Properties Dubai : Experience A New Wave of Glamour with Paramount Hotel Midtown – Now Open

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, UAE- March 14, 2022: The DAMAC Group is excited to announce the official launch of Paramount Hotel Midtown following the success of Paramount Hotel Dubai.

Synonymous with entertainment, bold imagination, and, above all, creativity, Paramount Hotel Midtown is steeped in the rich 110-year history perfected by Paramount Pictures.

Set in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown held its soft opening in February offering timeless Hollywood elegance. Perfectly located at a stone's throw from Sheikh Zayed Road, the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and The Dubai Mall, the hotel is poised to be a haven for the young at heart.

Commenting on the second launch, Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: "The Paramount proposition is special, with rich history to live up to. We've been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will without doubt be a unique addition to Dubai's vibrant hospitality scene."

Paramount Hotel Midtown brings to life contemporary Californian magic with its Hollywood-chic styles and impressive views. Exuding grandeur, the hotel's gold-dipped lobby is splashed with retro artwork, a perfect grand entrance in true Hollywood star style.

Designed for high-life lovers, the hotel offers 281 elegantly decorated contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite, decked out with balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.

The hotel offers unique gastronomic experiences at its restaurants designed to delight every palette, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. Raising the bar with panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to be the talk of the town.

Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios, ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets, decked out with the latest AV technology ensuring every event is a blockbuster.

Adding pizzazz to relaxation, the hotel is also home to the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, an exclusive collaboration with French brand Château Berger. Completing the circle of wellness, the PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, and awe-inspiring views, Paramount Hotel Midtown is gearing up to host the grand opening, Hollywood style. Stay tuned as the red carpet is being rolled out to host some of the bigwigs tomorrow, March 16.

Get ready for the spotlight, the show is about to begin!

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
03:00aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Experience A New Wave of Glamour with Paramount Hotel Midtown &nd..
PU
03/14DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : opens new sales office at DAMAC Hills to cater to international c..
PU
03/14DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai's luxury home sales hit a record in 2021
PU
03/11Damac Properties to Consider Increasing Stake in DAMAC International
CI
03/11DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : BOD meeting
PU
03/08DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai's luxury home sales hit a record in 2021
PU
03/07DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Resolutions of General Assembly
PU
03/04DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Invitation of General Assembly
PU
03/04DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Design elements that bring happiness to the home
PU
03/03DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Results of BOD meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,35%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target -7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Tahaineh General Manager
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin Nooruddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC0.00%2 306
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.54%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572