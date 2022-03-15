Damac Properties Dubai : Experience A New Wave of Glamour with Paramount Hotel Midtown – Now Open

Dubai, UAE- March 14, 2022: The DAMAC Group is excited to announce the official launch of Paramount Hotel Midtown following the success of Paramount Hotel Dubai.

Synonymous with entertainment, bold imagination, and, above all, creativity, Paramount Hotel Midtown is steeped in the rich 110-year history perfected by Paramount Pictures.

Set in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai, Paramount Hotel Midtown held its soft opening in February offering timeless Hollywood elegance. Perfectly located at a stone's throw from Sheikh Zayed Road, the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and The Dubai Mall, the hotel is poised to be a haven for the young at heart.

Commenting on the second launch, Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality, DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: "The Paramount proposition is special, with rich history to live up to. We've been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will without doubt be a unique addition to Dubai's vibrant hospitality scene."

Paramount Hotel Midtown brings to life contemporary Californian magic with its Hollywood-chic styles and impressive views. Exuding grandeur, the hotel's gold-dipped lobby is splashed with retro artwork, a perfect grand entrance in true Hollywood star style.

Designed for high-life lovers, the hotel offers 281 elegantly decorated contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite, decked out with balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.

The hotel offers unique gastronomic experiences at its restaurants designed to delight every palette, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. Raising the bar with panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to be the talk of the town.

Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios, ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets, decked out with the latest AV technology ensuring every event is a blockbuster.

Adding pizzazz to relaxation, the hotel is also home to the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, an exclusive collaboration with French brand Château Berger. Completing the circle of wellness, the PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, and awe-inspiring views, Paramount Hotel Midtown is gearing up to host the grand opening, Hollywood style. Stay tuned as the red carpet is being rolled out to host some of the bigwigs tomorrow, March 16.

Get ready for the spotlight, the show is about to begin!