Damac Properties Dubai : Hussain Sajwani -DAMAC Foundation pledges Dh5 million contribution to UAE's One Billion Meals Campaign

Dubai, UAE, 24th April 2022: The Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation (HSDF) has pledged AED5 million to the UAE's 1 Billion Meals' Initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

"The One Billion Meals Campaign is an expression of the UAE's dedication to humanitarian and solidarity causes. Extending on last year's 100 Million Meals campaign, this year's initiative is an affirmation of this commitment, and a proof of the reachability and scalability of such an inspiring and virtuous campaign," said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC.

The One Billion Meals initiative was announced by Sheikh Mohammed at the beginning of Ramadan aimed to provide meals to underprivileged people in 50 countries from around the world.

Poor nutrition and hunger is responsible for the death of more than 3 million children a year; claiming a child's life every 10 seconds. "Malnutrition is a cause of great concern today, even at a day and age where we are surrounded by advancements and progressive developments'' adds Sajwani.

''As global citizens, it is our responsibility to support and nurture a brighter and healthier future generation. In the UAE, we are blessed to be guided under a leadership that is deeply committed to giving and expressing solidarity for their own, as well as others from around the world. It thus gives me great pride to support this worthy cause on behalf of the Foundation,"

Expressions of Gratitude

The Foundation, which is a joint initiative between the DAMAC Group and Hussain Sajwani, believes in giving back to the community that it belongs to.

The pledge is part of the DAMAC Group's emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibilities and resonates with the Foundation's plans for a trio of charitable activities for this year.

In March, the foundation launched a new charitable initiative at the onset of Ramadan, 'Fresh Slate' in collaboration with the Dubai Police General Headquarters. This campaign seeks to aid detainees in Dubai's Punitive and Correctional Institutions who have been charged for petty offences.

"Life can sometimes present challenges that lead people to make decisions putting them on the wrong side of the law, without willfully intending to break social rules that protect society," Sajwani highlighted in the announcement. "We want to give these people a fresh start so they can embark on a new path, and live a respectful life."

This project will be conducted over a period of four months, from April to July 2022, and the release of prisoners will take place to coincide with the celebrations of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha. As well as the 'Fresh Slate', HSDF plans to launch two more charitable projects this year, part of the Foundation's ongoing corporate social responsibility agenda, which has supported a number of charitable organisations in the education and youth sectors over the past few years.