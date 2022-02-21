Damac Properties Dubai : Notification from the company
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
Date: 21/02/2022
Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali
Chief Executive Officer
Dubai Financial Market
Dubai, UAE
Dear Sir,
Subject: disclosure regarding the settlement of the mandatory acquisition procedures by Maple of shares in DAMAC
DAMAC Properties Dubai Co. PJSC ("DAMAC") announced on 13 December 2021 that it had received a notification from Maple Invest Co Limited ("Maple") in regard to the mandatory acquisition of all shares in DAMAC (excluding the DAMAC Shares held by Maple and the Ultimate Offeror's Shareholding as defined and in accordance with the terms described in the Maple Offer Document, dated 28 October 2021).
On 14 February 2022, DAMAC announced that the objection period for the mandatory acquisition ended on 13 February 2022 and that neither DAMAC nor Maple had received any objections to the mandatory acquisition announced on 13 December 2021.
On 15 February 2022 and following instructions from DAMAC, DFM suspended the trading DAMAC shares in preparation for the settlement of the mandatory squeeze out procedures by Maple of shares in DAMAC.
We wish to inform you that on this day, corresponding to 21 February 2022, the mandatory acquisition procedures have been settled in accordance with Article (11) of Decision of the Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors No. (18/R.M) of 2017 concerning the Rules of Acquisition and Merger of Public Shareholding Companies and in coordination with Dubai Financial Market and Dubai CSD and all remaining DAMAC shares (not already held by Maple or the Ultimate Offeror) have been reregistered in the name of Maple in DAMAC's share register.
Accordingly, the statement of the consolidated ownership of the Ultimate Offeror in addition to the ownership of the Associate Group Members has increased from 95.537% before the commencement of the mandatory acquisition process to 100% after completion of the mandatory acquisition process.
