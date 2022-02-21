Log in
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 02/14
1.4 AED   0.00%
06:21aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Notification from the company
PU
02:21aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : The floor plan of the DAMAC Lagoons community
PU
02:21aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Hills 2 Floor Plan
PU
Damac Properties Dubai : Notification from the company

02/21/2022

02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC

ع.م.ش يــــبد ةيراــــقعـلا كاـــــــــماد ةكرش

Date: 21/02/2022

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai, UAE

Dear Sir,

Subject: disclosure regarding the settlement of the mandatory acquisition procedures by Maple of shares in DAMAC

DAMAC Properties Dubai Co. PJSC ("DAMAC") announced on 13 December 2021 that it had received a notification from Maple Invest Co Limited ("Maple") in regard to the mandatory acquisition of all shares in DAMAC (excluding the DAMAC Shares held by Maple and the Ultimate Offeror's Shareholding as defined and in accordance with the terms described in the Maple Offer Document, dated 28 October 2021).

On 14 February 2022, DAMAC announced that the objection period for the mandatory acquisition ended on 13 February 2022 and that neither DAMAC nor Maple had received any objections to the mandatory acquisition announced on 13 December 2021.

On 15 February 2022 and following instructions from DAMAC, DFM suspended the trading DAMAC shares in preparation for the settlement of the mandatory squeeze out procedures by Maple of shares in DAMAC.

We wish to inform you that on this day, corresponding to 21 February 2022, the mandatory acquisition procedures have been settled in accordance with Article (11) of Decision of the Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors No. (18/R.M) of 2017 concerning the Rules of Acquisition and Merger of Public Shareholding Companies and in coordination with Dubai Financial Market and Dubai CSD and all remaining DAMAC shares (not already held by Maple or the Ultimate Offeror) have been reregistered in the name of Maple in DAMAC's share register.

2022/02/21 :خيراتلا

يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلاملا يبد قوس

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

ذاوحتسلاا تاءارجا ةياهن صوصخب حاصفا :عوضوملا كاماد ةكرش مهسأ ىلع لبيم ةكرش لبق نم يمازللاا

ةيراقعلا كاماد ةكرش تنلعأ ،2021 ربمسيد 13 خيراتب لبيم ةكرش نم ًاراعشإ تقلت اهنأ )"كاماد"( ع.م.ش يبد يمازللإا ذاوحتسلااب قلعتي اميف )"لبيم"( دتميل وك تسفنإ كاماد مهسأ ءانثتساب( كاماد ةكرش يف مهسلأا عيمج ىلع ىلع يئاهنلا ضرعلا مدقم ةمهاسمو لبيم ةكرشل ةكولمملا ضرع دنتسم يف ةحضوملا طورشلل اًقفوو ددحملا وحنلا

.)2021 ربوتكأ 28 خيراتب ،لبيم ةكرش

ضارتعلاا ةدم نا كاماد ةكرش تنلعا رياربف 14 خيراتبو 2022 رياربف 13 يف تهتنا دق يمازللإا ذاوحتسلاا ىلع يأ لبيم ةكرش وا كاماد ةكرش نم يأ قلتت مل اهنأو 13 يف هنع نلعملا يمازللإا ذاوحتسلاا ىلع ضارتعا

.2021 ربمسيد

ماق ،كاماد نم تاميلعت دعبو 2022 رياربف 15 خيراتبو ةيوستل ًاديهمت كاماد مهسا لوادت قيلعتب يلاملا يبد قوس مهسا ىلع لبيم ةكرش لبق نم يمازللاا ذاوحتسلاا تاءارجا

.كاماد ةكرش

،2022 رياربف 21 قفاوملاو مويلا اذه يف هنأب مكراطخا دون نم )11( ةداملل ًاقفو يمازللاا ذاوحتسلاا تاءارجا ةيوست مت ةنسل )م .ر /18( مقر ةــئيهلا ةرادإ ســلجم سيئر رارق ةمهاسملا تاكرشلل جامدنلااو ذاوحتسلاا دعاوق نأشب 2017 عاديلال يبد زكرمو يلاملا يبد قوس عم قيسنتلاب ةماعلا ريغ( ةيقبتملا كاماد ةكرش مهسأ عيمج ليجست ةداعا مت هناو مساب )يئاهنلا ضرعلا مدقمل وأ لبيم ةكرشل ًلاصا ةكولمملا

.كاماد ةكرش مهسأ لجس يف لبيم ةكرش

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC

ع.م.ش يــــبد ةيراــــقعـلا كاـــــــــماد ةكرش

Accordingly, the statement of the consolidated ownership of the Ultimate Offeror in addition to the ownership of the Associate Group Members has increased from 95.537% before the commencement of the mandatory acquisition process to 100% after completion of the mandatory acquisition process.

Kind regards,

Ahmed Fiala

Board Secretary

ضرعلا مدقمل ةعمجملا ةيكلملا ةبسن تعفترا ،كلذل ًاقفو نم ةطبترملا ةعومجملا ةيكلم اهيلا ًافاضم يئاهنلا ىلا يمازللاا ذاوحتسلاا تاءارجا ءدب لبق %95.537

.يمازللاا ذاوحتسلاا تاءارجا لامكتسا دعب ٌ%100

،،،تايحتلا بيطأ عم

هلايف دمحأ ةرادلإا سلجم ريتركس

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
