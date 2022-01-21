Log in
Damac Properties Dubai : PARAMOUNT PRESENTS ‘A VALENTINE'S LOVE AFFAIR'

01/21/2022 | 08:23am EST
Love is in the air this Valentine's Day at Paramount Hotel Dubai. Let's face it, hotels are automatically more conducive to romance than staying at home. The intimacy, the thread count, the luxury, and the absence of your dirty dishes. A Valentine's staycation at Paramount Hotel Dubai makes it easy to step out of reality and into a romantic movie for the day or the week, providing several twists on a seductive relaxing stay.

Bringing the drama and magic of cinematic love to life, Paramount Hotel Dubai stages the perfect Valentine's Day experiences.

'Love Story' at Paramount Hotel Dubai

Write the script to your very own Love Story with this Valentine's staycation at Paramount Hotel Dubai. Open your door to the sweet splendor of glamor, grace, and a touch of Hollywood magic, and let us worry about all the little details; including the bubbly, flowers, romantic setups & chocolates as you celebrate your love. Indulge in a couple's massage, lavish breakfast, and spend your day by the pool in a private cabana for a Valentine to remember with a special romantic gourmet dinner to wrap up the night.

The "Romantic Co-stars" Package

The stage is set!

Grab your co-star and act in your romantic tale in a Stage room.

Indulge in a romantic dinner for two at The Pacific Groove restaurant with a delicious set menu and welcome bubbly.

Or

Top up your love affair with a 60 min couple massage in Pause Spa Chateau Berger.

Offer includes early check-in, late check-out in the stunning Stage room & breakfast for two, romantic dinner or couple SPA Experience to choose from; romantic films that will be screened at the Paramount Screening Room at 7 pm & 9:30 pm exclusively for all love birds.

AED1, 400 for 2 people in a Stage room.

*This offer is available from February 11th till February 14th

The "Anthony and Cleopatra" Package

Open your door to the Suite spender of glamor when you check into the Premiere Suite, like the leading stars of a Cleopatra movie.

Indulge in a romantic dinner for two at The Pacific Groove Californian restaurant with a delicious set menu and welcome bubbly.

OR

Top up your love affair with a 60 min couple massage in Pause Spa Chateau Berger.

Offer includesearly check-in, Cleopatra worthy welcome amenities with a bottle of bubbly upon arrival. Romantic Dinner or Couple SPA Experience to choose from and romantic films that will be screened at the Paramount Screening Room at 7 pm & 9:30 pm. Breakfast for two at the Stage restaurant & late check-out, exclusively for all royal love birds.

AED1, 950 for 2 people in a Premiere Suite.

*This offer is available from February 11th till February 14th

The "Gatsby Loves Daisy" Package

Elevate your love to a Hollywood level and spend a romantic night in one of our themed suites (The Don Corleone, Carole Suite, Silver Screen Suite, or the Gatsby-themed Charleston Suite that will transport you to the roaring '20s).

Indulge in a romantic dinner for two at The Pacific Groove restaurant with a delicious set menu and welcome bubbly. Top up your love affair with 60 min couple massage in Pause Spa Chateau Berger.

This was followed by a 1920's inspired night including two drinks to remember at Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge.

Offer includes early check-in, Cleopatra worthy welcome amenities with a bottle of bubbly upon arrival. 2 welcome drinks in Flashback Speakeasy, followed by a Romantic Dinner in Pacific Groove Restaurant. A Couple SPA Experience and a romantic movie at the Paramount Screening Room (at 7 pm & 9:30 pm). Breakfast for two at the Stage restaurant & late check-out, exclusively for all royal love birds.

AED 3,400: for 2 people in a Themed Suite.

*This offer is available from February 11th till February 14th

'The Love Story' at Pacific Groove Restaurant

Love will be in the air as you dine at Pacific Groove this Valentine's Day. Our Executive Producer of Culinary has prepared an exquisite aphrodisiac-inspired menu matched with soulful live sensational vocals singing all your favorite love songs that will set the mood.

Location: Pacific Groove Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Timing: 7pm - 11pm

Date: February 14th

Price: AED350 per person, including set menu and a glass of welcome bubbly

Malibu Deck

All the single ladies, put your hands up! Whoever limited love to couples anyway? Spend a day of self-love, grab your girl squad, and indulge in our resort-style pool. Enjoy free pool access for all the single ladies.

Flashback Speakeasy

The perfect intimate settings, labeled "Dubai's best date spot", offer a romantic cozy atmosphere, cocktails, and a 1920's inspired menu to choose from. Book the comfortable love couch with live romantic jazz and powerhouse vocals, hand catered to you, mention your favorite songs upon your booking and the name of your date and our performer might just end up surprising you and making your night even more special.

A minimum spending of AED250 per couple applies.

For Reservations:restaurants@paramounthotelsdubai.com

Tel. +971(04)-246-6641

WhatsApp: +971551807559

- ENDS -

Location: Paramount Hotel Dubai,
Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Phone Number: +971 4 246 6666
Email:Marketing@paramounthotelsdubai.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramounthoteldubai/
Website: www.paramounthotelsdubai.com

For Reservations:restaurants@paramounthotelsdubai.com or +971 4 246 6641.

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 13:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
