Damac Properties Dubai : Paramount's sequel debuts in Dubai

Dubai, UAE - 17 January, 2022: After a successful run in the production of Paramount Hotel Dubai and its continuous growth, DAMAC Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of the hotel chain with the opening of Paramount Hotel Midtown.

Paramount Hotel Midtown is set to razzle and dazzle Dubai from the first quarter of 2022.

Set in the heart of Business Bay Dubai, it's on the doorstep of Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai International Financial Centre and has been curated for the young-at-heart who love to be at the centre of it all.

Developed using the same bold imagination, inspiring talent and creative process that has been perfected over Paramount Pictures' 105-year history, Paramount Hotel Midtown is synonymous with entertainment and, above all, creativity. Offering timeless Hollywood elegance and a cinematic guest experience, the hotel brings to life the contemporary Californian magic with its sophisticated design, upscale dining experiences and celebrity spa and fitness centre.

Commenting on the second hotel launch, Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: "The Paramount proposition is special, with a rich history to live up to. We've been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will, without a doubt, be a unique addition to Dubai's vibrant hospitality scene."

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, awe-inspiring views and fresh culinary concepts, Paramount Hotel Midtown is where the Hollywood-chic go to 'see and be seen'.

281 contemporary rooms and suites include Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite. Designed for high-life lovers emulating the lifestyle of the rich and famous, elegantly decorated rooms are further enhanced by balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.

The hotel boasts a delicious selection of restaurants, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. With panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to become Dubai's latest hotspots.

Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets for up to 150 guests. Natural daylight, flexible spaces and the latest AV technology will ensure every event is a hit.

Wellness has a new home in the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, exclusively collaborating with French brand Château Berger. PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them enthralled and entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

This is the curtain call. Prepare your acceptance speech. The show is about to begin!

- Ends -

Location: Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay,

Dubai, UAE

Phone Number: +971 4 248 3333

Email:contact@paramounthotelsdubai.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramountmidtownhotel/

Website: www.paramounthotelsdubai.com/midtown

For more information, please contact:

Inna Gernega

Executive Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Inna.gernega@paramounthotelsdubai.com

+971 56 214 4468

Sanja Gluskinic

Assistant Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Midtown

Sanja.gluskinic@paramounthotelsdubai.com

+971 58 829 1549