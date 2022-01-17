Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damac Properties Dubai : Paramount's sequel debuts in Dubai

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, UAE - 17 January, 2022: After a successful run in the production of Paramount Hotel Dubai and its continuous growth, DAMAC Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of the hotel chain with the opening of Paramount Hotel Midtown.

Paramount Hotel Midtown is set to razzle and dazzle Dubai from the first quarter of 2022.

Set in the heart of Business Bay Dubai, it's on the doorstep of Sheikh Zayed Road, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai International Financial Centre and has been curated for the young-at-heart who love to be at the centre of it all.

Developed using the same bold imagination, inspiring talent and creative process that has been perfected over Paramount Pictures' 105-year history, Paramount Hotel Midtown is synonymous with entertainment and, above all, creativity. Offering timeless Hollywood elegance and a cinematic guest experience, the hotel brings to life the contemporary Californian magic with its sophisticated design, upscale dining experiences and celebrity spa and fitness centre.

Commenting on the second hotel launch, Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President Hospitality DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, said: "The Paramount proposition is special, with a rich history to live up to. We've been immensely successful with our first property and we are now looking forward to our second opening, which will, without a doubt, be a unique addition to Dubai's vibrant hospitality scene."

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, awe-inspiring views and fresh culinary concepts, Paramount Hotel Midtown is where the Hollywood-chic go to 'see and be seen'.

281 contemporary rooms and suites include Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite. Designed for high-life lovers emulating the lifestyle of the rich and famous, elegantly decorated rooms are further enhanced by balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa.

The hotel boasts a delicious selection of restaurants, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge. With panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to become Dubai's latest hotspots.

Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets for up to 150 guests. Natural daylight, flexible spaces and the latest AV technology will ensure every event is a hit.

Wellness has a new home in the celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa, exclusively collaborating with French brand Château Berger. PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast. And not to forget the little ones - The Kids Studio Club will keep them enthralled and entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

This is the curtain call. Prepare your acceptance speech. The show is about to begin!

- Ends -

Location: Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay,

Dubai, UAE
Phone Number: +971 4 248 3333
Email:contact@paramounthotelsdubai.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramountmidtownhotel/

Website: www.paramounthotelsdubai.com/midtown

For more information, please contact:

Inna Gernega

Executive Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Inna.gernega@paramounthotelsdubai.com

+971 56 214 4468

Sanja Gluskinic

Assistant Producer Marketing & Communications, Paramount Hotel Midtown

Sanja.gluskinic@paramounthotelsdubai.com

+971 58 829 1549

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
01:15aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Paramount's sequel debuts in Dubai
PU
12:05aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Community Engagement In Real Estate Comes Of Age With Tech
PU
12:05aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai records more than $690m in property transactions on first w..
PU
01/10DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Dubai records 84,772 real estate transactions worth AED300 billio..
PU
01/10DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Participates in Digital CIO Summit
PU
01/06DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : AI and Machine Learning to Have Biggest Impact on Real Estate, fi..
PU
01/03BUYER'S GUIDE : Fees for Buying Property in Dubai 2022
PU
01/03DUBAI : Rents will continue to rise in 2022, say industry experts
PU
2021DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : Technology, Jobs and Our Future
PU
2021INVESTOR'S GUIDE : Top 33 Freehold areas in Dubai
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target -7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
Siraj Presswala Investment Manager
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC0.00%2 306
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.90%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.72%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%28 169