Damac Properties Dubai : Participates in Digital CIO Summit

Dubai, UAE - 10 January 2021: DAMAC Properties, the region's leading luxury real estate developer, recently took part in the Digital CIO Summit, with Chief Information Officer Jayesh Maganlal participating in the panel discussion on "Building Robust IT Infrastructure to Address Digital-First Needs" alongside Dr. Jassim Haji, President, International Group of Artificial Intelligence and moderated by George Akhras, Chief Information Officer, AMSI.

The Digital CIO Summit brought together digital transformation and digital innovation leaders to talk about new trends and technologies in the digital environment, challenges faced in their implementation, share best practices, discuss future opportunities, and provide new perspectives in the digital transformation industry.

During the panel discussion on "Building Robust IT Infrastructure to Address Digital-First Needs", the speakers touched based on how companies are simplifying the cloud transformation journey and internal technologies are being integrated to support hybrid work models.

Maganlal reiterated that digital infrastructure is the base and core of any organisation and any IT systems built today. He further stated that it will ensure the resiliency of any organisation and allow them to grow, leading to a stronger overall national economy.

Speaking on the robust digital infrastructure at DAMAC, Maganlal said: "Even before the pandemic, we were ready as we had our cloud platforms readily available. Due to this, we were able to scale, be agile and adapt to business demands and change. We have our digital teams that are connected to our infrastructure through the development pipeline, so it allows them to innovate on a daily basis and try new things. And finally, we promoted a very digital workplace transformation, which we continue to practise to this day."

While DAMAC has been at the forefront of digital transformation initiatives that have enhanced its operations and improved customer-focus, the near-term focus is on rebuilding the foundation across all stacks of technology that will be future-proof and ready for speed and agility.

With this strong foundation, DAMAC will be able to, in the longer term, streamline processes across the organisation resulting in a smoother customer experience, a ready environment for plug and play for any integration with partner ecosystems and interchangeable technology stack that are able to interoperate with any new solution that meets the business requirement.