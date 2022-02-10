Damac Properties Dubai : The Key to Attracting the Right Real Estate Buyers

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022

For most real estate investors buying properties is a big decision and can sometimes be a time-consuming process. Homebuyers search hard for the property of their dreams, pay attention to the smallest details in the amenities and facilities, and end up spending so much time before making a final decision; it is therefore crucial to understand the importance of how the property's features are positioned to the buyer, internally and externally.

Marketers and industry professionals have identified that a buyer's perception is most likely the determining factor of their instinct, which influences their final purchasing decision. That is why the way real estate agents and professionals position their property is as important as the property itself. The following are some of the key things buyers look for before purchasing, so consider them the next time you look for the right buyers:

Location, location, location

According to the recent 2021 DAMAC Agent Survey, location was the most important factor for real estate buyers, with nearly 50% of respondents ranking it first. So, include as many location details as possible because if the property is difficult to locate, this could push buyers away. Usually, buyers have 10 other homes they will visit on the same trip, so make sure you are on that search list. Use a map feature; upload all street details; and give as many landmarks as possible.

Neighbourhood matters

Similarly, neighbourhood details are a big deciding factor for buyers. Make sure you add all features of the property's neighbourhood, as people are very curious about their surroundings. Add details such as the quality of life there, community life details, how big the house is and for what family size is the house suitable for etc.

Getting financing right

Payment plans are important for buyers as they need to understand how to financially invest in that property. The 2021 DAMAC Agent Survey found that 21% of surveyed agents positioned payment plans as a critical feature when buying properties, because investors need to understand how much of a financial undertaking they would have to shoulder before buying their home.

Amenities are a plus

For buyers who are looking for a property for their big family, local amenities are very important for them to understand the type of community life they will be investing in. Thirty-three per cent of respondents to the DAMAC Agent Survey consider amenities as the second most important property feature. Therefore, make sure you add details of local grocery stores, pharmacies, ATM machines, shopping malls, public and recreational parks, cycling tracks, clinics, schools and access to public transportation.

Virtual tours

Virtual tours are the modern-day equivalent of showing a buyer the property live. With the pandemic, people tend to limit their in-person interactions, so uploading a live 360 view or a video tour of the property, is very important. Customers enjoy both using the technology and appreciate the convenience of not having to physically view the property. So, use a camera to upload a virtual tour of the house, using the most attractive angles.

Quality above all else

The quality of the build and the interiors are visually perceived and picked up as soon as a person walks in; therefore, they often determine a customer's first impression. According to the 2021 DAMAC Agent Survey, 23% of surveyed people stated that the quality of the property is very relevant to buyers looking to invest. From high-end finishing, wooden floors and parquet, the style of the kitchen, modern appliances, storage space, walls, ceilings and doors, it is important that these features are never overlooked in a property.

Even while emphasising on the above points, always try to think "Who is the buyer I want to target?" Form your marketing strategy from there and stay focused on highlighting your home's best features. That will give you the edge you need to make a sale.