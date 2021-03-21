Damac Properties Dubai : Almost 500 Take Part in First-Ever Tour De DAMAC Cyclethon

Vladimir Gusev and Kim De Baat won the 60km race for adults in the men and women category while Ali Jassim and Safiya Al Sayegh won in the Emirati men and women category

Sultan Alshamsi and Maria Catarino won the 6.8km race in the juniors' boys and girls categories

Close to 500 cycling professionals and enthusiasts took part in the Tour De DAMAC, first-ever cyclethon event at AKOYA community, organised by DAMAC Properties in association with the Dubai Sports Council on Saturday.

In the 60km race for adults, Vladimir Gusev from Russia won in the men's category while Kim De Baat from Belgium won in the women's category. In the Emirati men and women category, Ali Jassim and Safiya Al Sayegh won the titles, respectively. The winner in each category was presented with a cash prize of AED 5,000 along with a gold voucher, trophy and medal. The 6.8km race for children was won by 14-year-old Sultan Alshamsi from the UAE and 13-year-old Maria Catarino from Portugal.

The main cyclethon race started and culminated at DAMAC AKOYA, taking riders through the picturesque AKOYA District, replete with lush green parks and lakes, before heading into a loop through Lahbab Road and returning to the finish line on the main street. Meanwhile, the race for children was a 6.8km loop inside AKOYA. Around 400 participants took part in the race for adults while around 100 took part in the children's race.

Speaking on the success of the event, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC, said: 'DAMAC has championed several events and initiatives that have helped create a positive impact on the community. The Tour De DAMAC is just another way to reinforce our commitment to building a better future as we continue to create awareness and build a sense of community among residents of our master developments, enable a healthier lifestyle among the residents of the UAE as well as contribute to the diverse sports calendar of Dubai.'

He added: 'The unprecedented times have not dampened the human spirit of endurance and the endeavour to move forward, as can be witnessed from the enthusiastic response we have witnessed. We are happy that participants have enjoyed the event and we hope to take it to even higher levels in the coming years.'

The event also had the Race Village, a fun family area within AKOYA that included a kids' zone, music and entertainment shows, and F&B outlets by Paramount Hotels. The Race Village was spread over a large area ensuring attendants were able to maintain the 2-meter social distance while following all health and safety regulations set by the Dubai Sports Council and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

AKOYA is DAMAC's latest and greatest master development, packed with amenities and green outdoor spaces. The 55 million square foot community, 1.5 times the size of Central Park in Manhattan, consists of luxury villas and low-rise properties.

DAMAC's master developments have all the perks of quiet and private community life, while also providing ample entertainment, sports and retail outlets so that residents feel they have everything they need without having to leave their community.