Damac Properties Dubai : successfully concludes its Covid-19 vaccination drive

Just under 2,000 staff and their spouses were vaccinated against Covid-19

Drive reflective of DAMAC's strong emphasis on corporate responsibility

National and corporate vaccination drives have helped bring down the number of cases in the UAE to the lowest number since November

DAMAC Properties has successfully concluded its staff vaccination drive against Covid-19 as employees and their spouses were administered their second jab of the Sinopharm vaccine at the DAMAC Executive Heights headquarters.

Spirits were high as staffers showed up, adhering to social distancing protocols, to avail of their second jab. Under the slogan, 'Don't get the virus. Get the vaccine' the company launched the vaccination drive in January, urging its employees to protect themselves, their co-workers, families and fellow citizens from the virus. DAMAC vaccinated just under 2,000 people across the company and its subsidiaries, as well as the spouses of staff members.

'The successful administration of the second jab for DAMAC employees and their spouses, makes DAMAC a shining example of what corporate social responsibility looks like. I would like to thank the UAE leaders who have set great example for us and have done an outstanding job, making the UAE among the top nations worldwide in vaccine administration,' Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of DAMAC said.

This month, the UAE has successfully vaccinated more than 40% of its population, ranking it among the highest administration rates in the world. Its efforts have produced results. Last week, the UAE reported the number of active cases fell below 8,000 for the first time since November.

'I am so relieved and grateful that DAMAC has facilitated the vaccinations for us, especially for my staff who work in such a critical and client-facing industry such as hospitality,' Jean Faivre, Senior Vice President of Hospitality said as he received his jab.

'Many of my staff availed of the vaccine, which makes me a lot more confident in dealing with hotel guests and ensuring a safe environment for all.'

'As a veteran of DAMAC, having worked here for so long, the vaccination drive comes as no surprise to me. This company always has ambitious goals and tries to be 10 steps ahead of the rest. For us, the health of our employees is a top priority and we wanted to make it easy for our staff to get access to the vaccine,' said Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Human Resources M. P. John, who led the HR team in executing the drive.

Mayuri Nigam, Senior Manager of Social Media was all smiles as she was vaccinated.

'So happy to get my second jab today, just knowing that the company I work for cares so much about the health and well-being of its employees motivates me to give the company my best, just as it gives its best to us,' she said.

'I now feel a sense of comfort knowing that I have protection, but I understand that we still need to remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. It is the responsible thing to do,' she added.

Through the vaccination drive, DAMAC aims to encourage its staff to be part of the collective responsibility in overcoming the negative effects of the pandemic. The company hopes that corporate drives such as theirs, will assist the government in their mission to boost immunity within the population and eventually rid the country of the virus once and for all.

Last month, DAMAC Chairman Hussain Sajwani set the example for his employees by taking the jab himself. He encouraged DAMAC staff to do the same and expressed optimism that the vaccine would gradually help bring things back to normal.