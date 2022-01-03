Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai Financial Market
  Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC
  News
  Summary
    DAMAC   AED001301012

DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC

(DAMAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 12/28
1.4 AED   0.00%
Dubai: Rents will continue to rise in 2022, say industry experts

01/03/2022 | 03:19am EST
Originally published on Jan 03, 2022| Khaleej Times

Rents in Dubai will continue to rise in 2022, with strong demand especially in the high-end and beachfront properties, say industry players.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of FAM Properties, said newly-handed over projects, particularly beachfront villas and apartments, will get a lot of attention in terms of rentals and prices.

"Waterfront villas, town houses and apartments demand will remain very strong and rents would increase due to the lack of supply. In addition, some ultra-luxury properties on Bvlgari Resort & Residence and the Palm will be handed over during 2022, which would also get lots of attention. We will continue to witness some slight increase on rent for apartments during 2022, with holiday homes trend getting stronger in Dubai," he said.

According to real estate consultancy Asteco, apartment and villa rental rates continued to record a notable upward trajectory in third-quarter 2021, with quarterly increases of 3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

Annual rental growth in the villa market was particularly significant with 19 per cent, whilst average apartment rental rates rose marginally by 3 per cent.

Ayman Youssef, vice-president, Coldwell Banker UAE, said: "We anticipate a moderate rise in the overall market in 2022, especially in prime apartment buildings providing high-quality units, modern amenities and services.

"The rents for villas and gated communities will continue to rise steadily. But apartment buildings that are not in communities, particularly the older properties situated in old Dubai may not do as well and may see a rent drop in the new year."

He added that apartments and newer buildings in Downtown, Creek Harbour and quality buildings in Dubai Marina will witness a quick rise in rentals.

"The last quarter of 2021 saw a rise in the rents of villas and gated communities and we are anticipating a steady rise in 2022 too especially in areas such as Dubai Hills, Emirates Living and Reem Community. Apartments in old Dubai may witness a further fall in rents," he added.

"As things ease down and life begins to get back to normal, we see a reverse shift back from urban to city centre areas such as downtown which is hustling with various activities, nightlife and shopping," he added.

Disclaimer

Damac Properties Dubai Co. PSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 054 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 306 M 2 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Duration : Period :
Damac Properties Dubai Co. PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Dhoot Chief Financial Officer
Farooq Mahmood Mohammad Arjomand Chairman
Ali Sajwani General Manager-Operations
John Robertson Wright Ednam Independent Non-Executive Director
Yahya Ibrahim Nooriddin Nooruddin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI CO. PJSC0.00%2 306
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%35 155
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%29 995
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%29 451
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%28 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.00%25 910