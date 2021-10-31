Notification from the company

Subject: disclosure regarding the partial offer by Maple Invest Co Limited (the "Offeror") to
acquire shares in the share capital of DAMAC Properties Dubai Co PJSC (the "Offer")
With reference to section 3.5 of the Offer Document dated 28 October 2021 with respect to the Offer, and the approval of the Securities and Commodities Authority with respect to the purchase of DAMAC Shares through the Dubai Financial Market outside of the Offer, during the Offer Period, kindly note that the Offeror intends to purchase up to 800,000,000 shares on-market, outside of the Offer, subject to the following:
the purchases are concluded on-market, outside the Offer through floor trading;
the Offeror will put multiple orders to the market only at a price of AED1.40;
the purchases will take place during the Offer Period (as defined in the Offer Document) which has commenced on 29 October 2021; and
ضرعلا جراخو قوسلا للاخ نم ءارشلا تايلمع متت نا
.1
؛ةعاقلا لخاد لوادتلا للاخ نم
رعس ىلع قوسلل ءارش تابلط ةدع ضرعلا مدقم عضيس
.2
؛طقف يتاراما مهرد 1.40
ةفرعم يه امك( ضرعلا ةرتف للاخ ءارشلا تايلمع متتس
.3
و ؛2021 ربوتكأ 29 يف تأدب يتلاو )ضرعلا دنتسم يف
4. the Offeror will have the right to stop putting orders at any time during the Offer Period (as defined in the Offer Document), even if the 800,000,000 shares target is not reached, and the Offeror will make a disclosure to that effect one business day ahead of the decision to stop putting orders.
1. the Offeror will make the necessary disclosures
لامتكا روف قوسلل حاصفلإاب ضرعلا مدقم موقيس
.1
to the market as soon as it purchases the desired
؛اهءارش دارملا مهسلأا ةيمك ىلع لوصحلا
quantity of shares;
the Offer shall remain in effect in the ordinary manner and as described in the offer document dated 28 October 2021, including the ability of the shareholders to accept the Offer through completing and submitting an acceptance and transfer form in accordance with the process and during the timeframes prescribed in the offer document; and
the Offeror and the Ultimate Offeror will adhere to the requirements of transparency, disclosure and trading as adopted by the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Market.
