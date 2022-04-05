Paramount Hotel Midtown presents: ‘Ramadan in Midtown'

This Ramadan, experience a brand-new culinary experience at Paramount Hotel's newest edition - Paramount Hotel Midtown.

CineScope Restaurant, named after the widescreen films used in the prime of Hollywood, offers a Californian-fresh feel with a light, airy and bright atmosphere in a theatrical environment with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bustling city skyline.

The Iftar buffet promises an array of eclectic dishes that cater to every taste bud, serving up an international mix of multi-ethnic cuisine as eclectic as the L.A scene itself, whilst staying true to Ramadan traditions. International delights, freshly baked treats from the brick oven, live cooking stations, classic Middle Eastern delicacies, and international specialties will be on offer, including a wide assortment of desserts and sweets.

For those wishing to stay and dine during Ramadan, the hotel is offering a special room rate inclusive of Iftar for two people starting from AED620.

Guests will enjoy Iftar in CineScope, with delicious bites and traditional treats.

Iftar at CineScope at AED185 per person

Scene Room featuring Iftar in CineScope from AED620

Blockbuster Suite featuring Iftar in CineScope from AED950

For group bookings, please contact cinescope@paramounthotelsdubai.com or call 04 248 3333

Location: Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Phone Number: +971 4 248 3333

Email:midtown.cinescope@paramounthotelsdubai.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paramountmidtownhotel/

Website: www.paramounthotelsdubai.com/midtown

