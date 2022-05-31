Damansara Berhad : HOLDINGS RECORDED RM123.52 MILLION REVENUE IN Q3FY22

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DAMANSARA HOLDINGS RECORDS REVENUE OF RM123.52 MILLION

IN FIRST NINE MONTHS FY22

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 MAY 2022 - Damansara Holdings Berhad (DBhd or the Group) reported a revenue of RM123.5 million with a gross profit of RM26.4 million for the cumulative nine- month period ended 31 March 2022. However, as a result of the challenging economic environment, the Group recorded an operating loss of RM6.1 million for the period.

For its third quarter ended 31 March 2022, the Group's revenue declined by 3% to RM41.4 million as compared to RM42.8 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Nevertheless, the Group recorded a significant improvement in gross profit, which increased by 29% to RM9.4 million as compared to RM7.3 million in the same quarter last year.

"Although the country has started to transition into the endemic phase of COVID-19, challenges are expected to persist in the final quarter of FY22 given the volatile business environment. During this period, our Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) segment will remain a key driver of growth for the Group, as the strongest contributor to our revenue since the onset of the pandemic," said Muaazam Mahmud, Group Managing Director of DBhd.

"Despite current economic headwinds, we are cautiously optimistic on the outlook ahead and taking steps to further strengthen our prospects by implementing strategic plans across the Group, including the reorganisation and streamlining of our businesses to enhance efficiencies and generate greater revenue. This will create a strong foundation for us to hit the ground running in 2023 and drive the long-term sustainable growth of the Group moving forward," he added.

About Damansara Holdings Berhad

Damansara Holdings Berhad (DBhd) or the Group is an investment holding company that was established in 1960 and was listed in Main Board of Bursa Malaysia in 1973. DBhd is involved in three major business segments; Property and Land Development (PLD), Integrated Facilities Management (IFM), Project Management and Consultancy (PMC) Services. The Group has its international presence spread across countries includes Singapore and Philippines. For more information, please visit http://www.dbhd.com.myor email corporateinfo@dbhd.com.my