Damartex is one of the European largest distributors for seniors (over 55 years-old), with its eleven names Damart, Afibel and Xandres for the «Fashion» activity, 3 Pagen, Coopers of Stortford, Vitrine Magique and Delaby for the «Home & Lifestyle» activity, Sédagyl, Santéol, MSanté and Medical Santé for the «Healthcare» activity. The group develops an omni-channel strategy differentiated according to the name and country. Products were being marketed through catalogs, stores and Internet. The group is mainly present in France, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (51%), the United Kingdom (24.1%), Benelux (16.9%), Germany (6.9%), Switzerland (0.4%) and Austria (0.7%).