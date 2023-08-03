Finalizing Restructuring Operations and Implementing New Financing

Damartex today announces the completion of its restructuring operations with its legacy banking partners and the Despature family group, its reference shareholder1 .

The injection of new liquidity and the restructuring of the Group's debt were finalized with today's completion:

- Damartex's legacy banking partners have made available to it state-guaranteed so- called "Resilience" loans totalling €35 Mn in principal;

refinancing of existing RCF lines 2 with a new syndicated revolving credit facility for a total principal amount of €120 Mn;

with a new syndicated revolving credit facility for a total principal amount of €120 Mn; the provision to Damartex by its reference shareholder of a shareholder loan totalling €8.5 Mn in principal;

the continuation of overdrafts granted to Damartex totalling €21 Mn in principal; and

the confirmation of documentary credits for a principal amount of €10.5 Mn, splited between Damart SAS and Damartex UK Ltd.

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the agreement signed by the Group, its legacy banking partners and its reference shareholder on 19 July 2023 and approved by the Lille Métropole Commercial Court on 28 July 20233.