Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Damartex
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDAR   FR0000185423

DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:40 2022-07-21 am EDT
12.15 EUR   -2.02%
12:04pDAMARTEX : Turnover of the 2021-2022
PU
04/29DAMARTEX : Acquisition of the Médical Santé Group
PU
04/29DAMARTEX : Acquisition of Médical Santé
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Damartex : Turnover of the 2021-2022

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE - 21 JULY 2022

Turnover of the 2021/2022 financial year

Progress of the TTA 2.0 Transformation Plan

Slowdown in Business in an Inflationary Context

CONSOLIDATED DATA

2019/20

2020/21

2021/22

Variance June 22

Variance June 22

(in million Euros)

vs June 21

vs June 21

(actual rates)

(at like for like

exchange rate)

1st quarter

153.2

155.2

156.9

+1.1%

-0.5%

2nd quarter

232.8

247.2

244.8

-1.0%

-2.4%

3rd quarter

162.1

195.2

173.0

-11.3%

-12.5%

4th quarter

138.1

166.6

144.2

-13.5%

-14.1%

TOTAL

686.2

764.2

719.0

-5.9%

-7.1%

Damartex closed the 2021/2022 fiscal year with sales of €719.0 million, down -5.9% at actual rates compared with the previous year (-7.1% at like for like exchange rates), impacted by a difficult economic context. After a stable first half compared with the previous year, the Group posted revenues of €317.2 Mn in the second half of the year, suffering from a slowdown in sales of -12.3% at actual rates (-13.2% at like for like exchange rates) against the same period last year.

Damartex continues to strengthen its customer base, which was enhanced by

1.4 million new customers in the first half of the year, by adding 0.8 million new customers in the second half of the year, including 0.3 million in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, business fell significantly, particularly affecting the "Fashion" and "Home & Lifestyle" divisions. Despite a good performance in "Healthcare", driven in particular by the dynamism of recent acquisitions, the quarter closed at €144.2 Mn, down -13.5%(-14.1% at like for like exchange rates).

Sales for the "Fashion" division amounted to € 535.5 Mn over the 2021/2022 financial year, down -3.5% at actual exchange rates. This division has seen strong growth in stores (+23.8% compared with last year). The revenue level observed for this sales channel is also up +19% compared with 2019/2020.

REGISTERED OFFICE

DAMARTEX

160 Boulevard de Fourmies - F 59100 Roubaix

Société anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance (French public

limited company with a Management Board and Supervisory Board)

Tel: +33 3 20 99 44 00 - Fax: +33 3 20 11 45 24

Capital: € 57,991,500

www.damartex.com

RCS Lille Métropole 441 378 312 - VAT No.: FR 73 441 378 312

Damart remained robust in the face of the economic situation, but suffered a slight decline of -2.4% at actual rates over a year marked by the slowdown in the traditional "mail order" channel, while Afibel recorded a decline of -8.9% at actual rates. Benefiting from its positioning in the affordable luxury segment, Xandres posted record performances in Belgium and the Netherlands, representing an increase of +20.4% at actual exchange rates.

The "Home & Lifestyle" division was particularly affected by the deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, and posted revenues of €147.6 million, down -16.9% at actual exchange rates over the year (down -18.6% at like for like exchange rates). The sales of the three banners suffered from a very unfavourable base effect on e-commerce, which had benefited from the health crisis.

Lastly, sales for the "Healthcare" division, which includes the Sedagyl, Medical Santé, Santéol and MSanté banners, amounted to €35.9 million, up significantly by +14.3% at actual exchange rates and +13.4% at like for like exchange rates. This good momentum in the Healthcare division continues to be reinforced by recent acquisitions, perfectly in line with the TTA 2.0 transformation plan.

Santéol, a home healthcare provider specializing in respiratory assistance, continued to grow at +18.4% at actual rates in FY 2021/22, while Sédagyl, an marketplace for home care, recorded a decline of -9.2% at actual rates, negatively impacted by the Covid base effect.

Despite a deteriorated macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, Damartex is continuing to deploy its strategic plan: Transform to Accelerate 2.0 to support its development while coping with persistent tensions on supplies. The Group is exercising caution by remaining extremely agile with regard to the rapid evolution of the economic environment, and anticipates, as mentioned at the time of the publication of the third quarter revenues, a negative impact on the annual results of the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

PROFILE

The Damartex Group, one of the leading European retailers for seniors, aims to become the European leader in the silver economy. It includes three divisions:

  • "Fashion": Damart, Afibel, Xandres
  • "Home & Lifestyle": 3Pagen,
    Vitrine Magique, Coopers of Stortford ; and
  • "Healthcare": Sedagyl , Santéol,
    MSanté, Medical Santé
    The Group mainly operates in Europe, including in France, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany. www.damartex.com

CONTACTS

Damartex: Claire Bonnet

Tel: +33 3 20 11 47 28 cbonnet@damartex.com

Shan:

Alexandre Daudin Tel: +33 6 34 92 46 15 alexandre.daudin@shan.frAliénor Kuentz

Tel: +33 1 44 50 03 64 alienor.kuentz@shan.fr

KEY DATES

  • Publishing of the results of the 2021/2022 financial year:
    7 September 2022
  • Financial Information Meeting - 2021/2022 yearly results:
    8 September 2022

REGISTERED OFFICE

DAMARTEX

160 Boulevard de Fourmies - F 59100 Roubaix

Société anonyme à Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance (French public

limited company with a Management Board and Supervisory Board)

Tel: +33 3 20 99 44 00 - Fax: +33 3 20 11 45 24

Capital: € 57,991,500

www.damartex.com

RCS Lille Métropole 441 378 312 - VAT No.: FR 73 441 378 312

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMARTEX
12:04pDAMARTEX : Turnover of the 2021-2022
PU
04/29DAMARTEX : Acquisition of the Médical Santé Group
PU
04/29DAMARTEX : Acquisition of Médical Santé
PU
04/29DAMARTEX : Turnover of the First Nine Months of the 2021/2022 Financial Year
PU
04/29Damartex acquired Medical Health Grand Nord SARL.
CI
04/21DAMARTEX : Turnover of the third quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year
PU
04/21DAMARTEX : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
03/09Damartex Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/09DAMARTEX : press release results half year 2021-22
PU
03/09DAMARTEX : half year financial meeting march 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 728 M 743 M 743 M
Net income 2022 2,30 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net cash 2022 17,0 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,0x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 138 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart DAMARTEX
Duration : Period :
Damartex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMARTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 15,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Seghin Chairman-Management Board
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Guillaume Despature Member-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Watry Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMARTEX-44.95%141
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-13.60%321 472
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-24.30%38 649
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-21.79%22 657
VF CORPORATION-37.78%18 635
MONCLER S.P.A.-33.52%11 719