Damartex : Turnover of the 2021-2022

PRESS RELEASE - 21 JULY 2022

Turnover of the 2021/2022 financial year

Progress of the TTA 2.0 Transformation Plan

Slowdown in Business in an Inflationary Context

CONSOLIDATED DATA 2019/20 2020/21 2021/22 Variance June 22 Variance June 22 (in million Euros) vs June 21 vs June 21 (actual rates) (at like for like exchange rate) 1st quarter 153.2 155.2 156.9 +1.1% -0.5% 2nd quarter 232.8 247.2 244.8 -1.0% -2.4% 3rd quarter 162.1 195.2 173.0 -11.3% -12.5% 4th quarter 138.1 166.6 144.2 -13.5% -14.1% TOTAL 686.2 764.2 719.0 -5.9% -7.1%

Damartex closed the 2021/2022 fiscal year with sales of €719.0 million, down -5.9% at actual rates compared with the previous year (-7.1% at like for like exchange rates), impacted by a difficult economic context. After a stable first half compared with the previous year, the Group posted revenues of €317.2 Mn in the second half of the year, suffering from a slowdown in sales of -12.3% at actual rates (-13.2% at like for like exchange rates) against the same period last year.

Damartex continues to strengthen its customer base, which was enhanced by

1.4 million new customers in the first half of the year, by adding 0.8 million new customers in the second half of the year, including 0.3 million in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, business fell significantly, particularly affecting the "Fashion" and "Home & Lifestyle" divisions. Despite a good performance in "Healthcare", driven in particular by the dynamism of recent acquisitions, the quarter closed at €144.2 Mn, down -13.5%(-14.1% at like for like exchange rates).

Sales for the "Fashion" division amounted to € 535.5 Mn over the 2021/2022 financial year, down -3.5% at actual exchange rates. This division has seen strong growth in stores (+23.8% compared with last year). The revenue level observed for this sales channel is also up +19% compared with 2019/2020.