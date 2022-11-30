Damartex : presentation

A major player in the Silver Economy in Europe, the Damartex Group is an
innovative medium-sized company federating 10 strong brands,
structured into 3 complementary divisions: Fashion - Home & Lifestyle - Healthcare.
"On seniors' Side", Damartex is positioned as a platform of solutions for
"ageing well". Its mission: to offer the 55+ the best in progress, fashion, home equipment and health solutions that make everyday life easier or more enjoyable.
Founded around Damart, the Group's flagship
brand born in 1953 from a ;
textile innovation
- the
iconic
Thermolactyl -
Damartex is a young group with
an entrepreneurial
and
family
DNA. It has
developed through an ambitious
policy of external growth, mainly in Europe. Operating in 9 countries worldwide, its main markets include France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany .
www.damartex.com
S H A R E D V I E W I N T E R V I E W S
Damartex Group 2022
"In the future, the societal challenge will be to support "ageing well" at home: Damartex is preparing for this and will undoubtedly be a major player in the 'care' sector."
Jean Guillaume Despature
Questions to
Patrick Seghin,
Chairman of the Board of Directors
and Jean Guillaume Despature,
Chairman of the Supervisory Board -
Damartex.
"Damartex is one of the European leaders in the implementation of a resolutely omni-channel model. The customer is at the heart of an optimized approach with 24% of sales in stores, 18% of sales in E-commerce (with a strong growth), 53% of sales in mail order and 3% in whole- sale" says Patrick Seghin.
Patrick Seghin
Steering in times of crisis: is this a cyclical or sustainable phenomenon?
PS : In times of crisis, it is essential to have a clear course. This is the case for Damartex with our "Transform to Accelerate 2.0" plan. Despite the many uncertainties of the last 18 months, our teams have been able to build the essential foundations of the Group's future (development of skills, digital acceleration, growth of the Healthcare and Home & Lifestyle divisions). I have every confidence in our ability to continue and accelerate our development.
JGD : The strategy of Damartex is based on 3 complementary
divisions: clothing, home and health. Each of the 10 brands is part of the overall transformation plan, which aims at sustainable growth in a complicated environment: Thank you to the teams who are mobilized and committed on a daily basis.
What are the challenges for Damartex in the short term?
JGD :To continue its transformation. The 5 axes of the TTA 2.0 plan are key to making Damartex the European leader in the Silver Economy. This is why we are supporting its development with an ambitious investment plan, aimed at supporting the transformation of the Group and the external growth of our Healthcare divi- sion.
PS : To maintain the pace of our transformations. The coming year is the last year of our "Transform To Accelerate 2.0" Plan. This is a year of consolidation in which we must finalize our skills upgrades, modernize our brands, and innovate to offer the best omni-channel shopping experience. The Healthcare division has now reached a critical size to accelerate organic growth
What is the long-term future for Damartex?
JGD : We have a wide variety of customers: Generation X, Babyboomers, or silent generation ... in 2050, more than 30% of the population will be over 60. Accompanying each person in their desires (clothing, habitat) or their needs (health) is the core purpose of Damartex whose claim is"On Seniors'Side". In the future, the societal challenge will be to support "ageing well" at home: Damartex is preparing for this and will undoubtedly be a major player in the "care" sector.
PS : Damartex has now clearly defined its societal role: Living "on Seniors' Side" so as to facilitate the daily lives of 55+ or make it more enjoyable. In addition to the business dimension, this also includes the "On Seniors' Side"foundation (more than 50 projects financed) and our environmental ambition, with 80 initiatives launched to "Change Our World". Beyond our vision for customers, our responsibility and our will, is also to build a work environment that makes sense for each of our 3,300 employees.
THE GROUP AT A GL ANCE
Damartex's key figures
719Mn€
8,9Mn€
3 327
in sales
EBITDA
employees
(1,2% of sales)
-2,7Mn€
48Mn€
2,2 million
of ROC
net financial debt
new customers in 1 year
10 "GOLDEN AGE" BRANDS & 3DIVISIONS :
FASHION
HOME &
HEALTHCARE
LIFESTYLE
%
%
5%
74of SALES
21of SALES
of SALES
11 C o u n t r i e s o f e s t a b l i s h m e n t
France : 49% of sales - Grande Bretagne : 27% of sales
Belgique - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas : 14% of sales
Allemagne : 9% of sales - Switzerland - Austria - Spain
Tunisia - China
An omni-channel
model
MAIL ORDER 53%
7 in-house call centres
S T O R E S 24%
169 points of sale
M O B I L E & W E B 18%
20 e-commerce platforms
W H O L E S A L E S 3%
over 500 partners
S E R V I C E S 2%
A majority family
shareholding
Public
17,81%
Treasury shares
3,60%
5,69%
Silverco
72,90%
Family
CSR commitments
Low-carbontrajectory by 2030
1 ambitious CSR programme: Change our world
1 committed and supportive foundation: On Seniors' Side
OUR MODEL
10 "golden age" brands in
3 complementary divisions.
Objective: to develop a 360° solutions platform in response to all the expectations
and needs of senior customers.
In tune with the expectations of all 55+, our brands offer a unique range, placing innovation and expertise at the heart of their know-how. In addition to ready-to- wear and personal goods, our Home & Lifestyle brands respond to the growing popularity of home decoration and equipment. The Healthcare brands, for their part, support seniors in "ageing well" by placing their innovation at the service of well-being, autonomy and ageing in place.
An integrated model and strong operational synergies:
1 R&D laboratory
1 industrial unit
5 logistics centres in Europe
1 purchasing office in Shanghai (China)
3 digital-oriented photo studios
20 web platforms
and 169 stores
7 call centres
