  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Damartex
  News
  Summary
    ALDAR   FR0000185423

DAMARTEX

(ALDAR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:45 2022-11-30 am EST
13.35 EUR   -1.11%
12:14pDamartex : presentation
PU
11/22Damartex : réaffirme son éligibilité au PEA-PME
PU
11/15Damartex : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions
PU
Damartex : presentation

11/30/2022 | 12:14pm EST
O N S E N I O R S ' S I D E

160 Boulevard de Fourmies, 59100 Roubaix - FRANCE

The consumer of tomorrow is 60 years

@Septembre 2022

O N S E N I O R S ' S I D E

Contents

04

Shared view Interviews

06

The group at a glance

08

Our model

10

Our core purpose

12

Our market

14

Our ambition

16

Our transformation plan

18

Fashion division

24

Home & Lifestyle division

28

Healthcare Division

32

Our CSR policy:

Change our world

Damartex Group 2022

A major player in the Silver Economy in Europe, the Damartex Group is an

innovative medium-sized company federating 10 strong brands,

structured into 3 complementary divisions: Fashion - Home & Lifestyle - Healthcare.

"On seniors' Side", Damartex is positioned as a platform of solutions for

"ageing well". Its mission: to offer the 55+ the best in progress, fashion, home equipment and health solutions that make everyday life easier or more enjoyable.

Founded around Damart, the Group's flagship

brand born in 1953 from a ;

textile innovation

- the

iconic

Thermolactyl -

Damartex is a young group with

an entrepreneurial

and

family

DNA. It has

developed through an ambitious

policy of external growth, mainly in Europe. Operating in 9 countries worldwide, its main markets include France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany .

www.damartex.com

2

3

S H A R E D V I E W I N T E R V I E W S

Damartex Group 2022

"In the future, the societal challenge will be to support "ageing well" at home: Damartex is preparing for this and will undoubtedly be a major player in the 'care' sector."

Jean Guillaume Despature

Questions to

Patrick Seghin,

Chairman of the Board of Directors

and Jean Guillaume Despature,

Chairman of the Supervisory Board -

Damartex.

"Damartex is one of the European leaders in the implementation of a resolutely omni-channel model. The customer is at the heart of an optimized approach with 24% of sales in stores, 18% of sales in E-commerce (with a strong growth), 53% of sales in mail order and 3% in whole- sale" says Patrick Seghin.

Patrick Seghin

Steering in times of crisis: is this a cyclical or sustainable phenomenon?

PS : In times of crisis, it is essential to have a clear course. This is the case for Damartex with our "Transform to Accelerate 2.0" plan. Despite the many uncertainties of the last 18 months, our teams have been able to build the essential foundations of the Group's future (development of skills, digital acceleration, growth of the Healthcare and Home & Lifestyle divisions). I have every confidence in our ability to continue and accelerate our development.

JGD : The strategy of Damartex is based on 3 complementary

divisions: clothing, home and health. Each of the 10 brands is part of the overall transformation plan, which aims at sustainable growth in a complicated environment: Thank you to the teams who are mobilized and committed on a daily basis.

What are the challenges for Damartex in the short term?

JGD :To continue its transformation. The 5 axes of the TTA 2.0 plan are key to making Damartex the European leader in the Silver Economy. This is why we are supporting its development with an ambitious investment plan, aimed at supporting the transformation of the Group and the external growth of our Healthcare divi- sion.

PS : To maintain the pace of our transformations. The coming year is the last year of our "Transform To Accelerate 2.0" Plan. This is a year of consolidation in which we must finalize our skills upgrades, modernize our brands, and innovate to offer the best omni-channel shopping experience. The Healthcare division has now reached a critical size to accelerate organic growth

What is the long-term future for Damartex?

JGD : We have a wide variety of customers: Generation X, Babyboomers, or silent generation ... in 2050, more than 30% of the population will be over 60. Accompanying each person in their desires (clothing, habitat) or their needs (health) is the core purpose of Damartex whose claim is"On Seniors'Side". In the future, the societal challenge will be to support "ageing well" at home: Damartex is preparing for this and will undoubtedly be a major player in the "care" sector.

PS : Damartex has now clearly defined its societal role: Living "on Seniors' Side" so as to facilitate the daily lives of 55+ or make it more enjoyable. In addition to the business dimension, this also includes the "On Seniors' Side"foundation (more than 50 projects financed) and our environmental ambition, with 80 initiatives launched to "Change Our World". Beyond our vision for customers, our responsibility and our will, is also to build a work environment that makes sense for each of our 3,300 employees.

4

5

THE GROUP AT A GL ANCE

Damartex's key figures

719Mn€

8,9Mn€

3 327

in sales

EBITDA

employees

(1,2% of sales)

-2,7Mn€

48Mn€

2,2 million

of ROC

net financial debt

new customers in 1 year

10 "GOLDEN AGE" BRANDS & 3DIVISIONS :

FASHION

HOME &

HEALTHCARE

LIFESTYLE

%

%

5%

74of SALES

21of SALES

of SALES

11 C o u n t r i e s o f e s t a b l i s h m e n t

France : 49% of sales - Grande Bretagne : 27% of sales

Belgique - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas : 14% of sales

Allemagne : 9% of sales - Switzerland - Austria - Spain

Tunisia - China

An omni-channel

model

MAIL ORDER 53%

7 in-house call centres

S T O R E S 24%

169 points of sale

M O B I L E & W E B 18%

20 e-commerce platforms

W H O L E S A L E S 3%

over 500 partners

S E R V I C E S 2%

Damartex group 2022

A majority family

shareholding

Public

17,81%

Treasury shares

3,60%

5,69%

Silverco

72,90%

Family

CSR commitments

  • Low-carbontrajectory by 2030
  • 1 ambitious CSR programme: Change our world
  • 1 committed and supportive foundation: On Seniors' Side

6

7

OUR MODEL

10 "golden age" brands in

3 complementary divisions.

Objective: to develop a 360° solutions platform in response to all the expectations

and needs of senior customers.

In tune with the expectations of all 55+, our brands offer a unique range, placing innovation and expertise at the heart of their know-how. In addition to ready-to- wear and personal goods, our Home & Lifestyle brands respond to the growing popularity of home decoration and equipment. The Healthcare brands, for their part, support seniors in "ageing well" by placing their innovation at the service of well-being, autonomy and ageing in place.

Damartex group 2022

An integrated model and strong operational synergies:

1 R&D laboratory

1 industrial unit

5 logistics centres in Europe

1 purchasing office in Shanghai (China)

3 digital-oriented photo studios

20 web platforms

and 169 stores

7 call centres

8

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Damartex SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 730 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2023 1,60 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net Debt 2023 20,1 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 96,4x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 151 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart DAMARTEX
Duration : Period :
Damartex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMARTEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,50 €
Average target price 14,70 €
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Seghin Chairman-Management Board
Bruno Defache Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Guillaume Despature Member-Supervisory Board
Paule Cellard Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Watry Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMARTEX-38.07%156
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.44%363 741
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.20%46 326
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-32.16%19 417
MONCLER S.P.A.-25.02%13 343
VF CORPORATION-55.74%12 611