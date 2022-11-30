Damartex : presentation

"In the future, the societal challenge will be to support "ageing well" at home: Damartex is preparing for this and will undoubtedly be a major player in the 'care' sector."

Questions to Patrick Seghin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jean Guillaume Despature, Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Damartex. "Damartex is one of the European leaders in the implementation of a resolutely omni-channel model. The customer is at the heart of an optimized approach with 24% of sales in stores, 18% of sales in E-commerce (with a strong growth), 53% of sales in mail order and 3% in whole- sale" says Patrick Seghin. Patrick Seghin

Steering in times of crisis: is this a cyclical or sustainable phenomenon? PS : In times of crisis, it is essential to have a clear course. This is the case for Damartex with our "Transform to Accelerate 2.0" plan. Despite the many uncertainties of the last 18 months, our teams have been able to build the essential foundations of the Group's future (development of skills, digital acceleration, growth of the Healthcare and Home & Lifestyle divisions). I have every confidence in our ability to continue and accelerate our development. JGD : The strategy of Damartex is based on 3 complementary divisions: clothing, home and health. Each of the 10 brands is part of the overall transformation plan, which aims at sustainable growth in a complicated environment: Thank you to the teams who are mobilized and committed on a daily basis.

What are the challenges for Damartex in the short term? JGD :To continue its transformation. The 5 axes of the TTA 2.0 plan are key to making Damartex the European leader in the Silver Economy. This is why we are supporting its development with an ambitious investment plan, aimed at supporting the transformation of the Group and the external growth of our Healthcare divi- sion. PS : To maintain the pace of our transformations. The coming year is the last year of our "Transform To Accelerate 2.0" Plan. This is a year of consolidation in which we must finalize our skills upgrades, modernize our brands, and innovate to offer the best omni-channel shopping experience. The Healthcare division has now reached a critical size to accelerate organic growth