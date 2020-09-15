Dampier Gold : COMPLETES PHASE 1 RC DRILLING AT PARADIGM EAST ON ZULEIKA ACHIEVING SIGNIFICANT GOLD RESULTS

ASX RELEASE 15 September 2020 DAMPIER COMPLETES PHASE 1 RC DRILLING AT PARADIGM EAST ON ZULEIKA ACHIEVING SIGNIFICANT GOLD RESULTS RC drilling program returns initial result showing significant intercepts from 11 of 12 drillholes ______________________________________________________________________________ Key Points: Phase one drilling results have been received from the 12-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Paradigm East Prospect within Dampier's Zuleika Gold Project.

12-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Paradigm East Prospect within Dampier's Zuleika Gold Project. Drilling was designed to test the extent of mineralisation at Paradigm East where several high-grade intercepts had previously been reported and to determine the main controls on this mineralisation.

high-grade intercepts had previously been reported and to determine the main controls on this mineralisation. Results included significant intercepts within 11 of the holes with best results including repeats of up to

7.97 g/t Au over 1m from 117m as below: 1m of 1.02 g/t Au with a repeat of 7.97 g/t Au from 117m in DPERC005 1m of 3.06 g/t Au with a repeat of 3.40 g/t Au from 74m, included in 13m of 0.60 g/t from 62m in DPERC011 1m of 2.09 g/t Au with a repeat of 3.36 g/t Au from 108m in DPERC002 1m of 2.41 g/t Au with a repeat of 2.63 g/t Au from 101m in DPERC002 1m of 2.85 g/t Au from 86m and 2m of 2.44 g/t Au from 88m, included in 4m of 1.77 g/t from 86m in DPERC009

Intercepts were received from 3 zones of mineralisation across a gold strike of 250m, being Paleochannel gold, Supergene gold and Primary gold.

The Paradigm East prospect is proven to be part of a 2.5km long structural corridor with high prospectivity for gold mineralisation.

Further drilling at Paradigm East has been planned to test for high grade extensions and repeats from this significant gold system. __________________________________________________________________________________________ Dampier Gold Limited (ASX:DAU, Dampier or the Company) is pleased to announce its initial results from the Zuleika Gold JV with Torian Resources Limited (Zuleika Gold Project) following significant gold intercepts from the Paradigm East prospect. The RC drilling program consisted of 12 holes for 1436m of drilling. Further analysis of the high-grade intersections is being undertaken and a follow up Aircore program is being planned for implementation at the earliest opportunity. The Paradigm East prospect was discovered in the 1990's by Dominion Mining and contains some high-grade supergene zones up to 7m of 9.8 g/t Au including 2m of 30.9 g/t Au (DQRC004) from 42 to 49m within an overall anomalous zone of 27m of 2.87 g/t from 33 to 60m. Results have now been received with 11 of the 12 RC holes returning intercepts greater than 0.5g/t Au and 9 returning grades greater than 1g/t. Amongst best results were 4m of 1.77 g/t from 86m in DPERC009 and 1m of 1.02 g/t (with a repeat gold of 7.97 g/t Au) from 117m in DPERC005. There are also broad elevated supergene results within several holes averaging over 0.5g/t Au over 10-15m zones in some of the holes. The results were from 3 different zones across a 250m strike: Paleochannel gold within the transported overburden

Broader supergene gold within the weathered zone

Figure 1 Paradigm East drilling results 2020 The 3 zones are closely spatially related as seen in Figure 1, and are controlled by an E-W structure that extends from the Paradigm Pit in Northern Star's adjacent tenement (Figure 2-4) through Paradigm East and for a further 2.5 km within Dampier's ground. geophysical data along with potential cross cutting zones. Mineralisation in the Paradigm area has been noted by Northern Star as present in multiple lodes on different orientations and future work will look at the potential for intersecting structures that may control a high-grade mineralisation. Expanded aircore drilling will be undertaken to test the continuation of the east west zone and the other potential structures. Figure 2 Paradigm major shear extends 2.5km in Paradigm East The major shear structure is clearly illustrated in Figures 3 and Figure 4, where the second derivative magnetic imagery and the magnetic intensity coincide with the interpreted Paradigm East structural corridor. This corridor is considered to be a conduit for gold mineralisation, which is interpreted to further concentrate in cross cutting shears. Page | 2 dampiergold.com

Figure 3 second derivative magnetic imagery showing Paradigm East Structural corridor and cross cutting shears Figure 4 magnetic intensity shows Paradigm East Structural corridor and cross cutting shears Figure 5 is a long section through the prospect showing the consistent nature of gold along this corridor and 3 zones of mineralisation across a gold strike of 250m, being Paleochannel gold, Supergene gold and Primary gold. Figure 5 Long Section through 6627435N Page | 3 dampiergold.com

Dampier's Executive Chairman, Mr Malcolm Carson, said: "We are very pleased with the results of our first 12-hole RC program on the Paradigm East Prospect. The results confirm that we are in part of a gold mineralised corridor which extends from Northern Star's Paradigm Mine into Dampier's Paradigm East tenements with further 2.5km along strike. It has been a busy quarter for Dampier with multiple drilling programs at Paradigm East, Browns Dam and Castle Hill East. With the outstanding drilling results achieved for Paradigm East, the Company is waiting on assay results for the other two programs, the drilling for which was delayed by the rain. The Paradigm East drilling undertaken by Dampier's technical team shows that gold mineralisation exists in a paleo channel within the transported sediments, as supergene gold within the weathered zone and in steeply dipping shears in the primary zone. Such gold concentrations in these different hosts, are typical in the Kalgoorlie Goldfields and along the Zuleika Shear. In addition to identifying gold mineralisation, Dampier's technical team has gained a good understanding on the gold mineralisation styles and hosts, and the lithological and structural controls of that mineralisation. Dampier is planning an immediate follow-up program to test further along strike within the Paradigm East structural corridor. This early success at Zuleika confirms the significant potential of Dampier's asset portfolio. Together with the skill of its committed team, Dampier is confident of building future growth from its exceptional resource portfolio through cost-effective and measured exploration, and adding significant incremental value to our gold assets." Dampier technical team at Paradigm East drilling site in August 2020 Authorised for release by Malcolm Carson CHAIRMAN Competent persons statement The information in this report that relates to the Statement of Mineral Resource Estimates exploration results has been compiled by Mr David Jenkins, a full-time employee of Terra Search Pty Ltd, geological consultants employed by Dampier Gold Ltd. Mr Jenkins is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code"). Mr Jenkins consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Page | 4 dampiergold.com

