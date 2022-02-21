Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Correction: DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

02/21/2022 | 07:30am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 46 - 21 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

1,524,500

156.51

238,598,185
14/02/202211,000165.161,816,760
15/02/202210,000167.501,675,000
16/02/202211,000166.591,832,490
17/02/202212,000167.322,007,840
18/02/202212,000165.881,990,560
Accumulated1,580,500156.86247,920,835

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,580,500 at a total amount of DKK 247,920,835.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,029,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.73%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,170,831.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments


