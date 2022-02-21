DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 46 - 21 FEBRUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
1,524,500
156.51
238,598,185
|07/02/2022
|11,000
|165.16
|1,816,760
|08/02/2022
|10,000
|167.50
|1,675,000
|09/02/2022
|11,000
|166.59
|1,832,490
|10/02/2022
|12,000
|167.32
|2,007,840
|11/02/2022
|12,000
|165.88
|1,990,560
|Accumulated
|1,580,500
|156.86
|247,920,835
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,580,500 at a total amount of DKK 247,920,835.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,029,169 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.73%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,170,831.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451