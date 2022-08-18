Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Financial figures past 3 years Q2 2022 08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NORDEN GROUP PL Income Statement - NORDEN Group 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 440.1 399.6 459.9 509.0 591.2 616.4 621.9 621.9 653.0 624.1 649.8 655.0 614.2 615.2 655.5 711.2 603.6 854.4 940.1 1,152.3 1,087.5 1,419.6 Revenue - services rendered, internal 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.5 Voyage costs -229.0 -162.4 -208.2 -197.0 -250.5 -247.1 -272.6 -236.9 -272.9 -272.5 -258.6 -263.7 -282.9 -277.6 -253.9 -275.7 -242.5 -328.9 -327.4 -369.8 -353.6 -443.7 T/C equivalent revenue 211.1 237.2 251.7 312.0 340.7 369.3 349.3 385.0 380.6 352.1 391.7 391.8 331.7 338.1 402.1 435.8 361.4 525.8 613.0 783.0 734.3 976.4 Other operating income 2.9 3.1 2.8 2.4 0.7 0.2 0.9 1.3 4.0 3.9 3.3 5.1 6.3 3.4 4.0 -5.0 1.5 2.5 0.8 1.9 8.8 9.4 Charter hire and OPEX element -176.6 -202.6 -210.2 -241.0 -291.3 -314.4 -314.1 -318.0 -293.1 -283.4 -312.3 -272.4 -209.4 -217.2 -276.0 -302.7 -269.9 -380.9 -418.5 -497.7 -479.0 -592.6 Operating costs owned vessels -16.7 -18.6 -20.6 -20.0 -18.3 -19.9 -18.8 -20.4 -19.6 -19.6 -18.4 -18.7 -17.8 -18.0 -19.4 -20.3 -17.7 -18.1 -17.3 -20.2 -16.4 -21.1 Contribution margin 20.7 19.1 23.7 53.4 31.8 35.2 17.3 47.9 71.9 53.0 64.3 105.8 110.8 106.3 110.7 107.8 75.3 129.3 178.0 267.0 247.7 372.1 Overhead and administrative costs -10.4 -11.7 -11.7 -14.7 -14.7 -14.2 -14.7 -16.2 -19.5 -17.7 -18.9 -21.4 -21.6 -20.5 -23.6 -27.4 -17.0 -23.9 -30.0 -46.5 -36.5 -58.2 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 10.3 7.4 12.0 38.7 17.1 21.0 2.6 31.7 52.4 35.3 45.4 84.4 89.2 85.8 87.1 80.4 58.3 105.4 148.0 220.5 211.2 313.9 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. -0.2 0.0 1.1 0.0 9.2 -2.7 2.3 0.0 -12.3 3.4 4.1 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -18.2 -9.2 0.0 13.4 3.5 28.4 -0.2 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -10.6 -10.2 -10.6 -10.8 -10.5 -10.9 -11.6 -11.3 -34.8 -37.7 -37.0 -47.4 -47.8 -50.0 -52.3 -51.8 -57.0 -65.0 -81.0 -92.5 -107.8 -120.0 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.6 0.0 -4.6 0.4 2.6 0.1 0.2 -0.5 0.6 0.1 -0.9 0.0 -4.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.3 -0.3 -2.1 3.2 -0.3 1.3 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 0.1 -2.8 -2.1 28.3 18.4 7.5 -6.5 19.9 5.9 1.1 11.6 38.2 37.0 36.5 35.2 10.7 -7.6 40.1 78.3 134.7 131.5 195.0 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 5.0 5.6 1.3 2.1 4.1 1.2 2.9 0.8 1.7 1.6 0.1 1.7 0.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.6 -1.2 -0.4 0.3 1.0 Financial expenses -3.4 -5.2 -3.2 -3.3 -3.2 -6.6 -5.3 -0.8 -10.7 -9.4 -9.3 -8.4 -8.1 -7.7 -7.4 -7.0 -6.9 -8.0 -9.9 -10.3 -12.9 -15.6 Profit/loss before tax 1.7 -2.4 -4.0 27.1 19.3 2.1 -8.9 19.9 -3.1 -6.7 2.4 31.5 29.8 30.4 28.4 4.1 -14.2 33.7 67.2 124.0 118.9 180.4 Tax -1.0 -0.9 4.1 -0.1 -1.3 -1.3 -0.4 -0.6 -2.2 -1.7 -1.9 0.9 -2.1 -1.4 -1.9 -1.3 -0.7 -1.9 -2.2 -1.4 -1.8 -1.7 Profit/loss for the period 0.7 -3.3 0.1 27.0 18.0 0.8 -9.3 19.3 -5.3 -8.4 0.5 32.4 27.7 29.0 26.5 2.8 -14.9 31.8 65.0 122.6 117.1 178.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted for: 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -28.4 0.2 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted profit/loss for the period -13.9 2.8 10.1 10.1 -5.6 -6.8 17.1 0.0 0.0 13.1 25.8 Adjusted Results for the period 0.9 -3.3 3.7 27.0 8.8 3.5 -11.6 19.3 7.0 -11.8 -3.6 31.2 29.2 29.0 26.5 21.0 -5.7 31.8 51.6 120.0 88.7 178.9 NORDEN Group - Balance Sheet Statement of financial position of NORDEN Group 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Assets Vessels 671.9 667.6 710.6 691.7 717.5 713.6 744.3 795.6 777.7 765.0 769.5 803.4 791.0 783.5 780.0 767.4 730.9 733.2 676.1 703.0 762.2 672.9 Right-of-use assets 275.3 274.8 271.4 271.0 323.1 316.1 317.9 298.7 368.1 416.0 530.0 556.5 618.5 569.2 Property and equipment 50.6 50.1 49.8 49.6 49.5 53.5 53.0 49.5 49.3 49.3 49.1 49.0 48.8 48.7 48.6 48.6 48.5 48.6 48.8 49.7 49.8 49.7 Prepayments on vessels and newbuildings 22.7 22.7 26.5 33.9 23.9 20.1 28.2 24.9 10.2 10.8 13.5 16.1 16.3 19.2 39.9 15.5 27.3 37.3 46.4 11.3 28.5 25.2 Total Tangible assets 745.2 740.4 786.9 775.2 790.9 787.2 825.5 870.0 1,112.5 1,099.9 1,103.5 1,139.5 1,179.2 1,167.5 1,186.4 1,130.2 1,174.8 1,235.1 1,301.3 1,320.5 1,459.0 1,317.0 Investment in joint ventures 16.6 16.0 10.7 11.3 11.5 11.3 11.2 11.8 12.0 12.3 12.0 11.9 10.5 10.8 11.2 11.5 11.7 10.7 10.8 10.0 9.9 0.0 Receivables from subleasing 25.5 23.4 21.3 19.2 13.4 18.6 15.8 13.0 10.3 7.4 11.9 9.1 7.9 12.9 Total Financial assets 16.6 16.0 10.7 11.3 11.5 11.3 11.2 11.8 37.5 35.7 33.3 31.1 23.9 29.4 27.0 24.5 22.0 18.1 22.7 19.1 17.8 12.9 Total Non-current assets 761.8 756.4 797.6 786.5 802.4 798.8 836.7 881.8 1,150.0 1,135.6 1,136.8 1,170.6 1,203.1 1,196.9 1,213.4 1,154.7 1,196.8 1,253.2 1,324.0 1,339.6 1,476.8 1,329.9 Inventories 52.1 54.1 65.5 67.7 68.4 75.2 69.6 87.2 81.6 82.4 85.2 80.5 101.5 63.6 79.4 65.8 101.6 103.5 101.7 117.1 177.0 193.5 Receivables from subleasing 8.0 15.0 13.2 11.3 13.7 14.3 15.4 13.7 12.3 11.5 21.7 23.7 19.5 41.0 Freight receivables 59.4 73.0 96.2 124.0 119.6 114.5 140.9 172.6 152.6 164.2 150.0 164.0 170.3 166.2 142.5 144.5 190.0 234.5 264.3 255.7 322.7 406.7 Receivables from joint ventures 13.3 26.8 22.9 0.0 1.8 2.9 0.0 12.4 27.6 6.6 8.8 5.8 9.6 6.5 8.1 9.5 9.9 13.4 8.1 1.0 6.2 2.3 Tax receivables 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other receivables 58.6 45.4 41.3 33.9 32.7 25.6 26.4 28.4 18.0 18.9 25.3 31.6 81.8 48.1 25.8 17.7 15.1 11.9 17.8 18.9 31.1 27.2 Prepayments 66.0 58.5 61.7 79.0 71.9 81.5 79.0 93.4 80.1 74.4 88.3 68.4 74.7 77.7 53.2 70.2 98.3 101.5 129.2 136.0 159.1 164.8 Securities 14.1 11.6 12.0 8.1 4.6 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Cash and cash equivalent 249.9 237.0 178.8 211.4 198.5 180.2 160.6 184.4 182.7 187.6 190.9 209.3 238.6 257.3 325.5 331.6 261.8 297.3 289.5 410.7 364.8 566.5 513.4 506.4 478.4 524.1 497.5 484.2 480.7 582.6 554.7 549.1 561.7 571.8 690.2 633.7 649.9 653.0 689.0 773.6 832.3 963.1 1,080.4 1,402.0 Vessels held for sale 5.6 0.0 0.0 15.9 10.9 33.0 0.0 0.0 46.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 19.8 17.1 17.4 33.9 46.8 150.8 20.3 92.0 Total Current assets 519.0 506.4 478.4 540.0 508.4 517.2 480.7 582.6 601.2 549.1 561.7 571.8 690.2 633.7 669.7 670.1 706.4 807.5 879.1 1,113.9 1,100.7 1,494.0 Total Assets 1,280.8 1,262.8 1,276.0 1,326.5 1,310.8 1,316.0 1,317.4 1,464.4 1,751.2 1,684.7 1,698.5 1,742.4 1,893.3 1,830.6 1,883.1 1,824.8 1,903.2 2,060.7 2,203.1 2,453.5 2,577.5 2,823.9 Equity and liabilities Share capital 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.7 6.5 6.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.2 5.9 Reserves -10.3 -6.3 1.1 7.0 4.0 15.7 14.0 -24.5 9.8 3.2 -3.3 8.9 35.5 29.5 -5.6 4.1 -35.8 -167.2 -117.2 -31.2 -2.9 67.8 Retained earnings 796.2 793.0 793.5 820.7 838.9 839.8 830.7 844.6 835.3 815.2 816.0 843.4 866.6 881.1 901.6 891.9 815.9 851.6 917.1 1,018.3 1,010.9 1,174.8 Total Equity 792.6 793.4 801.3 834.4 849.6 862.2 851.4 826.8 851.8 825.1 819.4 859.0 908.8 917.3 902.7 902.5 786.6 690.6 806.1 993.3 1,014.2 1,248.5 Loans 184.2 176.3 172.4 195.5 159.8 185.0 178.8 206.5 233.9 207.2 271.4 268.4 254.1 272.8 286.0 282.4 307.1 371.3 265.5 302.1 297.4 281.3 Lease liabilities 227.2 235.4 214.6 198.7 225.2 231.7 228.5 213.3 238.9 256.9 299.6 269.9 274.5 266.0 Bonds 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 98.6 98.6 98.7 73.4 73.5 Provisions 78.8 65.6 52.4 42.5 37.2 32.4 26.0 21.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Prepayments received on vessels for resale 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total Non-current liabilities 263.0 241.9 224.8 238.0 197.0 217.4 204.8 227.8 461.1 442.6 486.0 467.1 479.3 504.5 514.5 495.7 546.0 726.8 663.7 670.7 645.3 620.8 Loans 27.0 27.0 52.0 26.3 85.0 54.2 54.3 125.5 95.7 92.0 45.1 34.9 97.0 35.0 37.6 37.6 107.6 97.1 86.3 39.9 40.3 38.3 Lease liabilities 108.7 101.4 115.3 131.8 151.8 149.1 151.2 142.1 184.0 207.5 283.7 337.8 390.1 358.0 Provisions 83.9 75.5 67.1 36.1 25.2 24.5 25.5 25.3 3.7 2.8 3.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Trade payables 52.2 46.5 58.6 62.6 60.4 83.8 92.8 118.8 87.7 124.9 132.8 117.6 137.2 119.3 138.0 131.2 157.5 198.3 205.3 226.1 284.9 307.3 Debt to joint ventures 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 4.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 13.9 0.1 0.0 Tax payables 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.8 2.7 2.6 3.8 5.4 0.0 0.9 5.2 3.8 1.4 1.5 3.2 5.3 0.0 0.6 2.2 Other payables 39.7 47.2 44.5 74.6 57.6 34.6 36.8 48.6 49.4 19.7 30.2 58.5 52.1 46.4 67.3 56.8 51.1 46.7 69.0 73.0 92.7 111.8 Deferred income 15.4 26.2 27.7 51.3 34.8 35.6 45.3 88.9 90.5 72.4 60.9 73.5 66.2 53.8 68.0 57.5 68.9 90.5 83.7 89.4 107.3 116.7 218.2 222.4 249.9 252.8 263.0 232.7 261.2 409.8 438.3 417.0 393.1 416.3 505.2 408.8 465.9 426.6 570.6 643.3 733.3 780.1 916.0 934.3 Liabilities relating to vessels held for sale 7.0 5.1 0.0 1.3 1.2 3.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 9.4 2.0 20.3 Total Current liabilities 225.2 227.5 249.9 254.1 264.2 236.4 261.2 409.8 438.3 417.0 393.1 416.3 505.2 408.8 465.9 426.6 570.6 643.3 733.3 789.5 918.0 954.6 Total Liabilities 488.2 469.4 474.7 492.1 461.2 453.8 466.0 637.6 899.4 859.6 879.1 883.4 984.5 913.3 980.4 922.3 1,116.6 1,370.1 1,397.0 1,460.2 1,563.3 1,575.4 Total Equity and liabilities 1,280.8 1,262.8 1,276.0 1,326.5 1,310.8 1,316.0 1,317.4 1,464.4 1,751.2 1,684.7 1,698.5 1,742.4 1,893.3 1,830.6 1,883.1 1,824.8 1,903.2 2,060.7 2,203.1 2,453.5 2,577.5 2,823.9 Assets & Logistics Segment information - Assets & Logistics Q1 2022 - Q1 2022 2022 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 38.2 60.1 Revenue - services rendered, internal 91.7 91.5 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.3 0.3 Voyage costs -7.0 -9.7 T/C equivalent revenue 123.2 142.2 Other operating income 0.0 -0.1 Charter hire and OPEX element -35.5 -37.2 Operating costs owned vessels -16.4 -21.1 Contribution margin 71.3 83.8 Overhead and administrative costs -4.2 -4.5 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 67.1 79.3 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 28.4 -0.2 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -46.3 -46.9 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures -0.3 1.3 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 48.9 33.5 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.1 0.4 Financial expenses -7.3 -8.3 Profit/loss before tax 41.7 25.6 Tax -0.2 0.0 Profit/loss for the period 41.5 25.6 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. -28.4 0.2 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period 13.1 25.8 Freight services & Trading Segment information - Freight services & Trading Q1 2022 - Q1 2022 2022 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 1,049.3 1,359.5 Revenue - services rendered, internal 0.0 0.0 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.1 0.2 Voyage costs -350.5 -437.8 T/C equivalent revenue 698.9 921.9 Other operating income 9.0 9.3 Charter hire and OPEX element -531.5 -642.9 Operating costs owned vessels 0.0 0.0 Contribution margin 176.4 288.3 Overhead and administrative costs -32.3 -53.7 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 144.1 234.6 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -61.5 -73.1 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 82.6 161.5 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.2 0.6 Financial expenses -5.6 -7.3 Profit/loss before tax 77.2 154.8 Tax -1.6 -1.7 Profit/loss for the period 75.6 153.1 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 0.0 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period 75.6 153.1 Asset Management Segment information - Asset Management Q1 2020 - Q4 2021 2020 2021 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 35.6 29.6 22.7 20.1 19.4 14.5 18.2 15.9 Revenue - services rendered, internal 70.7 68.4 83.1 83.5 78.5 88.8 86.7 85.8 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Voyage costs -5.4 5.5 -1.6 -1.4 -4.0 -4.1 -7.0 -2.7 T/C equivalent revenue 101.3 104.0 104.7 102.5 94.2 99.5 98.2 99.3 Other operating income 0.7 -0.1 -0.2 -1.6 -0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 Charter hire and OPEX element -26.6 -26.3 -26.8 -26.5 -27.3 -27.1 -29.9 -30.0 Operating costs owned vessels -17.8 -18.0 -19.4 -20.3 -17.7 -18.1 -17.3 -20.0 Contribution margin 57.6 59.6 58.3 54.1 48.9 54.3 51.3 49.6 Overhead and administrative costs -5.1 -5.0 -6.2 -4.9 -2.4 -3.2 -2.4 -3.4 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 52.5 54.6 52.1 49.2 46.5 51.1 48.9 46.2 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 0.0 -18.2 -9.2 0.0 13.4 3.5 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -36.1 -38.1 -39.4 -37.9 -39.2 -42.3 -44.1 -42.7 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures -4.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.3 -0.3 -2.1 3.2 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 12.0 17.2 13.1 -6.6 -1.6 8.5 16.1 10.2 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.7 1.0 -0.5 -0.2 0.5 0.1 -0.4 -0.3 Financial expenses -6.7 -6.7 -6.5 -6.2 -5.9 -6.3 -7.9 -7.4 Profit/loss before tax 6.0 11.5 6.1 -13.0 -7.0 2.3 7.8 2.5 Tax -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 Profit/loss for the period 5.6 11.2 5.7 -13.2 -7.1 2.1 7.6 2.5 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 0.0 18.2 9.2 0.0 -13.4 -3.5 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments Adjusted Results for the period 7.1 11.2 5.7 5.0 2.1 2.1 -5.8 -0.1 Dry Operator Segment information - Dry Operator Q3 2017 - Q4 2021 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 USD million Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 347.9 418.2 480.5 502.2 495.3 512.8 510.6 508.4 538.5 508.1 435.8 437.7 539.7 601.6 508.7 761.3 841.9 1,034.5 Revenue - services rendered, internal 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6.5 32.1 -38.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Voyage costs -156.7 -173.6 -209.0 -205.9 -205.7 -205.3 -231.6 -233.2 -223.6 -204.4 -224.6 -234.3 -218.7 -247.7 -213.9 -301.9 -291.1 -322.6 T/C equivalent revenue 191.2 244.6 271.5 296.3 289.6 307.5 279.0 281.7 347.0 265.1 211.2 203.4 321.0 353.9 294.8 459.4 550.8 712.1 Other operating income 2.5 2.2 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.1 -1.2 0.7 -0.6 -1.1 -0.1 -2.8 -1.7 Charter hire and OPEX element -190.7 -222.8 -259.2 -278.7 -278.3 -280.8 -268.1 -274.2 -328.6 -235.4 -189.7 -192.0 -267.8 -301.4 -269.3 -389.2 -418.9 -495.4 Operating costs owned vessels 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 Contribution margin 3.0 24.0 12.9 17.7 11.5 26.8 10.9 7.5 18.6 29.9 21.6 10.2 53.9 51.9 24.4 70.1 129.1 214.8 Overhead and administrative costs -7.6 -9.5 -8.8 -8.6 -8.8 -9.7 -10.0 -8.8 -9.3 -10.5 -10.3 -8.9 -16.0 -17.5 -10.8 -15.3 -23.7 -37.9 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) -4.6 14.5 4.1 9.1 2.7 17.1 0.9 -1.3 9.3 19.4 11.3 1.3 37.9 34.4 13.6 54.8 105.4 176.9 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -2.4 -3.5 -4.5 -4.8 -4.6 -4.3 -6.1 -6.4 -12.3 -19.1 -33.3 -45.6 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) -4.9 14.2 4.0 8.9 2.6 16.8 -1.5 -4.8 4.8 14.6 6.7 -3.0 31.8 28.0 1.3 35.7 72.1 131.3 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.0 -0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 1.2 0.2 0.6 0.9 0.6 -0.1 1.1 -0.6 0.0 Financial expenses 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -2.9 -1.0 -0.6 -0.6 -0.6 -0.8 -1.5 -1.8 -2.7 Profit/loss before tax -4.9 13.8 4.0 8.9 2.6 16.8 -1.7 -4.7 4.6 12.9 5.9 -3.0 32.1 28.0 0.4 35.3 69.7 128.6 Tax 2.8 -0.1 -0.9 -1.0 -0.3 -0.3 -1.4 -1.5 -1.4 1.2 -1.5 -1.0 -1.3 -0.7 -0.6 -1.6 -1.4 -0.9 Profit/loss for the period -2.1 13.7 3.1 7.9 2.3 16.5 -3.1 -6.2 3.2 14.1 4.4 -4.0 30.8 27.3 -0.2 33.7 68.3 127.7 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period -2.1 13.9 3.1 7.9 2.3 16.5 -3.1 -6.2 3.2 14.1 4.4 -4.0 30.8 27.3 -0.2 33.7 68.3 127.7 Tanker Operator Segment information - Tanker Operator Q1 2020 - Q4 2021 2020 2021 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 142.8 147.9 93.1 89.5 75.5 78.6 80.0 101.9 Revenue - services rendered, internal 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Voyage costs -53.8 -49.3 -35.1 -28.4 -28.0 -28.5 -34.5 -50.1 T/C equivalent revenue 89.0 98.6 58.0 61.1 47.5 50.1 45.5 51.8 Other operating income 5.5 4.7 3.5 -2.8 3.2 2.9 3.3 3.5 Charter hire and OPEX element -62.9 -66.8 -63.0 -56.5 -48.7 -48.1 -51.2 -52.7 Operating costs owned vessels 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Contribution margin 31.6 36.5 -1.5 1.8 2.0 4.9 -2.4 2.6 Overhead and administrative costs -6.2 -6.6 -1.4 -5.0 -3.8 -5.4 -3.9 -5.2 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 25.4 29.9 -2.9 -3.2 -1.8 -0.5 -6.3 -2.6 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -7.1 -7.6 -6.8 -7.5 -5.5 -3.6 -3.6 -4.2 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 18.3 22.3 -9.7 -10.7 -7.3 -4.1 -9.9 -6.8 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 -0.1 0.4 -0.2 -0.1 Financial expenses -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 Profit/loss before tax 17.9 21.9 -9.8 -10.9 -7.6 -3.9 -10.3 -7.1 Tax -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 -0.1 -0.6 -0.5 Profit/loss for the period 17.7 21.8 -10.0 -11.3 -7.6 -4.0 -10.9 -7.6 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments Adjusted Results for the period 17.7 21.8 -10.0 -11.3 -7.6 -4.0 -10.9 -7.6 Tankers Segment information - Tankers Q1 2017 - Q4 2019 2017 2018 2019 USD million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 109.1 45.8 101.7 81.6 101.5 98.6 114.2 96.3 122.0 102.2 103.6 142.2 Revenue - services rendered, internal Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Voyage costs -56.0 -0.1 -50.4 -23.3 -41.3 -41.1 -66.7 -31.4 -40.5 -38.9 -36.5 -58.2 T/C equivalent revenue 53.1 45.7 51.3 58.3 60.2 57.5 47.5 64.9 81.5 63.3 67.2 84.1 Other operating income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 3.4 3.5 3.2 4.8 Charter hire and OPEX element -25.9 -23.0 -30.2 -33.4 -37.5 -38.9 -40.8 -42.3 -35.1 -28.8 -38.3 -23.5 Operating costs owned vessels -8.6 -10.4 -12.4 -12.8 -11.5 -12.7 -11.9 -12.7 -12.7 -13.6 -13.1 -13.2 Contribution margin 18.6 12.3 8.7 12.2 11.2 5.9 -5.1 10.1 37.1 24.4 19.0 52.2 Overhead and administrative costs -2.0 -2.3 -2.2 -2.8 -3.7 -3.5 -3.7 -4.0 -6.5 -6.7 -6.9 -8.0 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 16.6 10.0 6.5 9.4 7.5 2.4 -8.8 6.1 30.6 17.7 12.1 44.2 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -2.6 -0.1 -0.1 -7.2 0.0 0.0 1.2 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -7.2 -7.0 -7.3 -7.4 -7.2 -7.5 -7.9 -7.5 -17.4 -17.9 -17.0 -25.4 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.4 0.3 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 9.6 3.3 -0.6 1.8 0.2 -8.1 -17.1 -2.3 6.0 -0.2 -4.9 20.0 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 2.0 2.1 0.5 1.1 1.6 0.5 1.2 -0.2 0.7 0.5 0.0 1.4 Financial expenses -1.4 -2.0 -1.3 -1.3 -1.3 -2.5 -2.1 0.1 -3.7 -3.3 -3.3 -5.0 Profit/loss before tax 10.2 3.4 -1.4 1.6 0.5 -10.1 -18.0 -2.4 3.0 -3.0 -8.2 16.4 Tax -0.1 -0.1 0.4 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.5 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 Profit/loss for the period 10.1 3.3 -1.0 1.6 0.3 -10.2 -18.0 -2.6 2.5 -3.1 -8.4 16.1 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period 10.3 3.3 -1.0 1.6 0.3 -7.6 -17.9 -2.5 9.7 -3.1 -8.4 14.9 Dry Owner Segment information - Dry Owner Q3 2017 - Q4 2019 2017 2018 2019 USD million Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external 10.3 9.2 9.2 15.6 12.4 12.8 20.4 13.5 7.7 4.7 Revenue - services rendered, internal 38.8 44.5 39.3 38.4 38.0 40.1 30.9 37.0 39.5 33.5 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 Voyage costs -1.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.8 -0.4 -0.1 -1.4 T/C equivalent revenue 48.0 53.6 48.3 53.9 50.2 52.7 51.0 50.6 47.5 37.2 Other operating income 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 -0.1 0.1 Charter hire and OPEX element -28.1 -29.3 -33.9 -35.2 -33.0 -35.0 -20.8 -23.9 -15.4 -8.1 Operating costs owned vessels -8.2 -7.2 -6.8 -7.2 -6.9 -7.7 -6.9 -6.0 -5.3 -5.5 Contribution margin 12.0 17.2 7.7 11.6 10.9 11.0 23.9 21.1 26.7 23.7 Overhead and administrative costs -1.9 -2.4 -2.2 -2.1 -2.2 -2.5 -3.0 -2.2 -2.7 -2.9 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 10.1 14.8 5.5 9.5 8.7 8.5 20.9 18.9 24.0 20.8 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 1.1 0.0 9.2 -0.1 2.4 0.1 -5.1 3.4 4.1 0.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -3.0 -3.1 -3.2 -3.2 -3.6 -3.5 -15.0 -16.3 -15.5 -17.2 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures -4.8 0.6 2.7 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.1 -0.9 0.0 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 3.4 12.3 14.2 6.7 8.0 5.4 1.4 6.1 11.7 3.6 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financial income 0.8 1.6 2.5 0.7 1.7 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 -0.9 Financial expenses -1.9 -2.2 -1.9 -4.1 -3.2 -0.9 -6.8 -5.9 -5.7 -0.5 Profit/loss before tax 2.3 11.7 14.8 3.3 6.5 5.5 -4.4 1.0 6.0 2.2 Tax 0.9 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 Profit/loss for the period 3.2 11.7 14.6 3.1 6.4 5.4 -4.7 0.9 5.7 2.2 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 9.2 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period 6.8 11.7 5.4 3.2 4.0 5.3 0.4 -2.5 1.6 2.2 Dry Cargo Segment information - Dry Cargo Q1 2017 - Q2 2017 2017 USD million Q1 Q2 Revenue - services rendered, external 331.0 353.8 Revenue - services rendered, internal 0.0 0.0 Revenue - subleasing financial income Voyage costs -173.0 -162.3 T/C equivalent revenue 158.0 191.5 Other operating income 2.9 3.1 Charter hire -150.7 -179.6 Operating costs owned vessels -8.1 -8.2 Contribution margin 2.1 6.8 Overhead and administrative costs -8.4 -9.4 Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) -6.3 -2.6 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 0.0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -3.4 -3.2 Share of profit/loss of joint ventures 0.2 -0.3 Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) -9.5 -6.1 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments 0.0 0.0 Financial income 3.0 3.5 Financial expenses -2.0 -3.2 Profit/loss before tax -8.5 -5.8 Tax -0.9 -0.8 Profit/loss for the period -9.4 -6.6 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments Adjusted Results for the period -9.4 -6.6 Eliminations Segment information - eliminationer of NORDEN Group Q3 2017 - Q1 2022 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 USD million Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenue - services rendered, external Revenue - services rendered, internal -38.8 -44.5 -39.3 -38.4 -38.0 -40.1 -30.9 -43.5 -71.6 5.1 -70.7 -68.4 -83.1 -83.5 -78.5 -88.8 -86.7 -85.8 -91.7 -91.5 Revenue - subleasing financial income 0.0 Voyage costs 0.0 0.0 1.6 0.3 0.9 0.5 1.5 1.8 3.4 5.6 5.2 5.6 3.9 3.8 T/C equivalent revenue -38.8 -44.5 -39.3 -38.4 -38.0 -40.1 -30.9 -43.5 -70.0 5.4 -69.8 -67.9 -81.6 -81.7 -75.1 -83.2 -81.5 -80.2 -87.8 -87.7 Other operating income -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 0.2 Charter hire and OPEX element 38.8 44.5 39.3 38.4 38.0 40.1 30.9 43.5 70.0 -5.4 69.8 67.9 81.6 81.7 75.4 83.5 81.5 80.4 88.0 87.5 Operating costs owned vessels Contribution margin 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Overhead and administrative costs Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses Share of profit/loss of joint ventures Profit/loss from operations (EBIT) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments Financial income Financial expenses Profit/loss before tax 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tax Profit/loss for the period 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted for: Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. 0.0 Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures 0.0 Adjusted Results for the period 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Attachments Original Link

