Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Financial figures past 3 years Q2 2022
NORDEN GROUP PL
Income Statement - NORDEN Group
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
440.1
399.6
459.9
509.0
591.2
616.4
621.9
621.9
653.0
624.1
649.8
655.0
614.2
615.2
655.5
711.2
603.6
854.4
940.1
1,152.3
1,087.5
1,419.6
Revenue - services rendered, internal
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.4
0.5
Voyage costs
-229.0
-162.4
-208.2
-197.0
-250.5
-247.1
-272.6
-236.9
-272.9
-272.5
-258.6
-263.7
-282.9
-277.6
-253.9
-275.7
-242.5
-328.9
-327.4
-369.8
-353.6
-443.7
T/C equivalent revenue
211.1
237.2
251.7
312.0
340.7
369.3
349.3
385.0
380.6
352.1
391.7
391.8
331.7
338.1
402.1
435.8
361.4
525.8
613.0
783.0
734.3
976.4
Other operating income
2.9
3.1
2.8
2.4
0.7
0.2
0.9
1.3
4.0
3.9
3.3
5.1
6.3
3.4
4.0
-5.0
1.5
2.5
0.8
1.9
8.8
9.4
Charter hire and OPEX element
-176.6
-202.6
-210.2
-241.0
-291.3
-314.4
-314.1
-318.0
-293.1
-283.4
-312.3
-272.4
-209.4
-217.2
-276.0
-302.7
-269.9
-380.9
-418.5
-497.7
-479.0
-592.6
Operating costs owned vessels
-16.7
-18.6
-20.6
-20.0
-18.3
-19.9
-18.8
-20.4
-19.6
-19.6
-18.4
-18.7
-17.8
-18.0
-19.4
-20.3
-17.7
-18.1
-17.3
-20.2
-16.4
-21.1
Contribution margin
20.7
19.1
23.7
53.4
31.8
35.2
17.3
47.9
71.9
53.0
64.3
105.8
110.8
106.3
110.7
107.8
75.3
129.3
178.0
267.0
247.7
372.1
Overhead and administrative costs
-10.4
-11.7
-11.7
-14.7
-14.7
-14.2
-14.7
-16.2
-19.5
-17.7
-18.9
-21.4
-21.6
-20.5
-23.6
-27.4
-17.0
-23.9
-30.0
-46.5
-36.5
-58.2
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
10.3
7.4
12.0
38.7
17.1
21.0
2.6
31.7
52.4
35.3
45.4
84.4
89.2
85.8
87.1
80.4
58.3
105.4
148.0
220.5
211.2
313.9
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
-0.2
0.0
1.1
0.0
9.2
-2.7
2.3
0.0
-12.3
3.4
4.1
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
-18.2
-9.2
0.0
13.4
3.5
28.4
-0.2
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-10.6
-10.2
-10.6
-10.8
-10.5
-10.9
-11.6
-11.3
-34.8
-37.7
-37.0
-47.4
-47.8
-50.0
-52.3
-51.8
-57.0
-65.0
-81.0
-92.5
-107.8
-120.0
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.6
0.0
-4.6
0.4
2.6
0.1
0.2
-0.5
0.6
0.1
-0.9
0.0
-4.4
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.3
-0.3
-2.1
3.2
-0.3
1.3
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
0.1
-2.8
-2.1
28.3
18.4
7.5
-6.5
19.9
5.9
1.1
11.6
38.2
37.0
36.5
35.2
10.7
-7.6
40.1
78.3
134.7
131.5
195.0
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
5.0
5.6
1.3
2.1
4.1
1.2
2.9
0.8
1.7
1.6
0.1
1.7
0.9
1.6
0.6
0.4
0.3
1.6
-1.2
-0.4
0.3
1.0
Financial expenses
-3.4
-5.2
-3.2
-3.3
-3.2
-6.6
-5.3
-0.8
-10.7
-9.4
-9.3
-8.4
-8.1
-7.7
-7.4
-7.0
-6.9
-8.0
-9.9
-10.3
-12.9
-15.6
Profit/loss before tax
1.7
-2.4
-4.0
27.1
19.3
2.1
-8.9
19.9
-3.1
-6.7
2.4
31.5
29.8
30.4
28.4
4.1
-14.2
33.7
67.2
124.0
118.9
180.4
Tax
-1.0
-0.9
4.1
-0.1
-1.3
-1.3
-0.4
-0.6
-2.2
-1.7
-1.9
0.9
-2.1
-1.4
-1.9
-1.3
-0.7
-1.9
-2.2
-1.4
-1.8
-1.7
Profit/loss for the period
0.7
-3.3
0.1
27.0
18.0
0.8
-9.3
19.3
-5.3
-8.4
0.5
32.4
27.7
29.0
26.5
2.8
-14.9
31.8
65.0
122.6
117.1
178.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted for:
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-28.4
0.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted profit/loss for the period
-13.9
2.8
10.1
10.1
-5.6
-6.8
17.1
0.0
0.0
13.1
25.8
Adjusted Results for the period
0.9
-3.3
3.7
27.0
8.8
3.5
-11.6
19.3
7.0
-11.8
-3.6
31.2
29.2
29.0
26.5
21.0
-5.7
31.8
51.6
120.0
88.7
178.9
NORDEN Group - Balance Sheet
Statement of financial position of NORDEN Group
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Assets
Vessels
671.9
667.6
710.6
691.7
717.5
713.6
744.3
795.6
777.7
765.0
769.5
803.4
791.0
783.5
780.0
767.4
730.9
733.2
676.1
703.0
762.2
672.9
Right-of-use assets
275.3
274.8
271.4
271.0
323.1
316.1
317.9
298.7
368.1
416.0
530.0
556.5
618.5
569.2
Property and equipment
50.6
50.1
49.8
49.6
49.5
53.5
53.0
49.5
49.3
49.3
49.1
49.0
48.8
48.7
48.6
48.6
48.5
48.6
48.8
49.7
49.8
49.7
Prepayments on vessels and newbuildings
22.7
22.7
26.5
33.9
23.9
20.1
28.2
24.9
10.2
10.8
13.5
16.1
16.3
19.2
39.9
15.5
27.3
37.3
46.4
11.3
28.5
25.2
Total Tangible assets
745.2
740.4
786.9
775.2
790.9
787.2
825.5
870.0
1,112.5
1,099.9
1,103.5
1,139.5
1,179.2
1,167.5
1,186.4
1,130.2
1,174.8
1,235.1
1,301.3
1,320.5
1,459.0
1,317.0
Investment in joint ventures
16.6
16.0
10.7
11.3
11.5
11.3
11.2
11.8
12.0
12.3
12.0
11.9
10.5
10.8
11.2
11.5
11.7
10.7
10.8
10.0
9.9
0.0
Receivables from subleasing
25.5
23.4
21.3
19.2
13.4
18.6
15.8
13.0
10.3
7.4
11.9
9.1
7.9
12.9
Total Financial assets
16.6
16.0
10.7
11.3
11.5
11.3
11.2
11.8
37.5
35.7
33.3
31.1
23.9
29.4
27.0
24.5
22.0
18.1
22.7
19.1
17.8
12.9
Total Non-current assets
761.8
756.4
797.6
786.5
802.4
798.8
836.7
881.8
1,150.0
1,135.6
1,136.8
1,170.6
1,203.1
1,196.9
1,213.4
1,154.7
1,196.8
1,253.2
1,324.0
1,339.6
1,476.8
1,329.9
Inventories
52.1
54.1
65.5
67.7
68.4
75.2
69.6
87.2
81.6
82.4
85.2
80.5
101.5
63.6
79.4
65.8
101.6
103.5
101.7
117.1
177.0
193.5
Receivables from subleasing
8.0
15.0
13.2
11.3
13.7
14.3
15.4
13.7
12.3
11.5
21.7
23.7
19.5
41.0
Freight receivables
59.4
73.0
96.2
124.0
119.6
114.5
140.9
172.6
152.6
164.2
150.0
164.0
170.3
166.2
142.5
144.5
190.0
234.5
264.3
255.7
322.7
406.7
Receivables from joint ventures
13.3
26.8
22.9
0.0
1.8
2.9
0.0
12.4
27.6
6.6
8.8
5.8
9.6
6.5
8.1
9.5
9.9
13.4
8.1
1.0
6.2
2.3
Tax receivables
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other receivables
58.6
45.4
41.3
33.9
32.7
25.6
26.4
28.4
18.0
18.9
25.3
31.6
81.8
48.1
25.8
17.7
15.1
11.9
17.8
18.9
31.1
27.2
Prepayments
66.0
58.5
61.7
79.0
71.9
81.5
79.0
93.4
80.1
74.4
88.3
68.4
74.7
77.7
53.2
70.2
98.3
101.5
129.2
136.0
159.1
164.8
Securities
14.1
11.6
12.0
8.1
4.6
4.3
4.2
4.2
4.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Cash and cash equivalent
249.9
237.0
178.8
211.4
198.5
180.2
160.6
184.4
182.7
187.6
190.9
209.3
238.6
257.3
325.5
331.6
261.8
297.3
289.5
410.7
364.8
566.5
513.4
506.4
478.4
524.1
497.5
484.2
480.7
582.6
554.7
549.1
561.7
571.8
690.2
633.7
649.9
653.0
689.0
773.6
832.3
963.1
1,080.4
1,402.0
Vessels held for sale
5.6
0.0
0.0
15.9
10.9
33.0
0.0
0.0
46.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19.8
17.1
17.4
33.9
46.8
150.8
20.3
92.0
Total Current assets
519.0
506.4
478.4
540.0
508.4
517.2
480.7
582.6
601.2
549.1
561.7
571.8
690.2
633.7
669.7
670.1
706.4
807.5
879.1
1,113.9
1,100.7
1,494.0
Total Assets
1,280.8
1,262.8
1,276.0
1,326.5
1,310.8
1,316.0
1,317.4
1,464.4
1,751.2
1,684.7
1,698.5
1,742.4
1,893.3
1,830.6
1,883.1
1,824.8
1,903.2
2,060.7
2,203.1
2,453.5
2,577.5
2,823.9
Equity and liabilities
Share capital
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.7
6.5
6.5
6.2
6.2
6.2
6.2
5.9
Reserves
-10.3
-6.3
1.1
7.0
4.0
15.7
14.0
-24.5
9.8
3.2
-3.3
8.9
35.5
29.5
-5.6
4.1
-35.8
-167.2
-117.2
-31.2
-2.9
67.8
Retained earnings
796.2
793.0
793.5
820.7
838.9
839.8
830.7
844.6
835.3
815.2
816.0
843.4
866.6
881.1
901.6
891.9
815.9
851.6
917.1
1,018.3
1,010.9
1,174.8
Total Equity
792.6
793.4
801.3
834.4
849.6
862.2
851.4
826.8
851.8
825.1
819.4
859.0
908.8
917.3
902.7
902.5
786.6
690.6
806.1
993.3
1,014.2
1,248.5
Loans
184.2
176.3
172.4
195.5
159.8
185.0
178.8
206.5
233.9
207.2
271.4
268.4
254.1
272.8
286.0
282.4
307.1
371.3
265.5
302.1
297.4
281.3
Lease liabilities
227.2
235.4
214.6
198.7
225.2
231.7
228.5
213.3
238.9
256.9
299.6
269.9
274.5
266.0
Bonds
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
98.6
98.6
98.7
73.4
73.5
Provisions
78.8
65.6
52.4
42.5
37.2
32.4
26.0
21.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Prepayments received on vessels for resale
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total Non-current liabilities
263.0
241.9
224.8
238.0
197.0
217.4
204.8
227.8
461.1
442.6
486.0
467.1
479.3
504.5
514.5
495.7
546.0
726.8
663.7
670.7
645.3
620.8
Loans
27.0
27.0
52.0
26.3
85.0
54.2
54.3
125.5
95.7
92.0
45.1
34.9
97.0
35.0
37.6
37.6
107.6
97.1
86.3
39.9
40.3
38.3
Lease liabilities
108.7
101.4
115.3
131.8
151.8
149.1
151.2
142.1
184.0
207.5
283.7
337.8
390.1
358.0
Provisions
83.9
75.5
67.1
36.1
25.2
24.5
25.5
25.3
3.7
2.8
3.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Trade payables
52.2
46.5
58.6
62.6
60.4
83.8
92.8
118.8
87.7
124.9
132.8
117.6
137.2
119.3
138.0
131.2
157.5
198.3
205.3
226.1
284.9
307.3
Debt to joint ventures
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.9
0.0
0.0
4.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13.9
0.1
0.0
Tax payables
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.8
2.7
2.6
3.8
5.4
0.0
0.9
5.2
3.8
1.4
1.5
3.2
5.3
0.0
0.6
2.2
Other payables
39.7
47.2
44.5
74.6
57.6
34.6
36.8
48.6
49.4
19.7
30.2
58.5
52.1
46.4
67.3
56.8
51.1
46.7
69.0
73.0
92.7
111.8
Deferred income
15.4
26.2
27.7
51.3
34.8
35.6
45.3
88.9
90.5
72.4
60.9
73.5
66.2
53.8
68.0
57.5
68.9
90.5
83.7
89.4
107.3
116.7
218.2
222.4
249.9
252.8
263.0
232.7
261.2
409.8
438.3
417.0
393.1
416.3
505.2
408.8
465.9
426.6
570.6
643.3
733.3
780.1
916.0
934.3
Liabilities relating to vessels held for sale
7.0
5.1
0.0
1.3
1.2
3.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
9.4
2.0
20.3
Total Current liabilities
225.2
227.5
249.9
254.1
264.2
236.4
261.2
409.8
438.3
417.0
393.1
416.3
505.2
408.8
465.9
426.6
570.6
643.3
733.3
789.5
918.0
954.6
Total Liabilities
488.2
469.4
474.7
492.1
461.2
453.8
466.0
637.6
899.4
859.6
879.1
883.4
984.5
913.3
980.4
922.3
1,116.6
1,370.1
1,397.0
1,460.2
1,563.3
1,575.4
Total Equity and liabilities
1,280.8
1,262.8
1,276.0
1,326.5
1,310.8
1,316.0
1,317.4
1,464.4
1,751.2
1,684.7
1,698.5
1,742.4
1,893.3
1,830.6
1,883.1
1,824.8
1,903.2
2,060.7
2,203.1
2,453.5
2,577.5
2,823.9
Assets & Logistics
Segment information - Assets & Logistics Q1 2022 - Q1 2022
2022
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
38.2
60.1
Revenue - services rendered, internal
91.7
91.5
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.3
0.3
Voyage costs
-7.0
-9.7
T/C equivalent revenue
123.2
142.2
Other operating income
0.0
-0.1
Charter hire and OPEX element
-35.5
-37.2
Operating costs owned vessels
-16.4
-21.1
Contribution margin
71.3
83.8
Overhead and administrative costs
-4.2
-4.5
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
67.1
79.3
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
28.4
-0.2
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-46.3
-46.9
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
-0.3
1.3
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
48.9
33.5
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.1
0.4
Financial expenses
-7.3
-8.3
Profit/loss before tax
41.7
25.6
Tax
-0.2
0.0
Profit/loss for the period
41.5
25.6
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
-28.4
0.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
13.1
25.8
Freight services & Trading
Segment information - Freight services & Trading Q1 2022 - Q1 2022
2022
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
1,049.3
1,359.5
Revenue - services rendered, internal
0.0
0.0
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.1
0.2
Voyage costs
-350.5
-437.8
T/C equivalent revenue
698.9
921.9
Other operating income
9.0
9.3
Charter hire and OPEX element
-531.5
-642.9
Operating costs owned vessels
0.0
0.0
Contribution margin
176.4
288.3
Overhead and administrative costs
-32.3
-53.7
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
144.1
234.6
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-61.5
-73.1
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
82.6
161.5
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.2
0.6
Financial expenses
-5.6
-7.3
Profit/loss before tax
77.2
154.8
Tax
-1.6
-1.7
Profit/loss for the period
75.6
153.1
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
0.0
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
75.6
153.1
Asset Management
Segment information - Asset Management Q1 2020 - Q4 2021
2020
2021
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
35.6
29.6
22.7
20.1
19.4
14.5
18.2
15.9
Revenue - services rendered, internal
70.7
68.4
83.1
83.5
78.5
88.8
86.7
85.8
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Voyage costs
-5.4
5.5
-1.6
-1.4
-4.0
-4.1
-7.0
-2.7
T/C equivalent revenue
101.3
104.0
104.7
102.5
94.2
99.5
98.2
99.3
Other operating income
0.7
-0.1
-0.2
-1.6
-0.3
0.0
0.3
0.3
Charter hire and OPEX element
-26.6
-26.3
-26.8
-26.5
-27.3
-27.1
-29.9
-30.0
Operating costs owned vessels
-17.8
-18.0
-19.4
-20.3
-17.7
-18.1
-17.3
-20.0
Contribution margin
57.6
59.6
58.3
54.1
48.9
54.3
51.3
49.6
Overhead and administrative costs
-5.1
-5.0
-6.2
-4.9
-2.4
-3.2
-2.4
-3.4
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
52.5
54.6
52.1
49.2
46.5
51.1
48.9
46.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
0.0
-18.2
-9.2
0.0
13.4
3.5
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-36.1
-38.1
-39.4
-37.9
-39.2
-42.3
-44.1
-42.7
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
-4.4
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.3
-0.3
-2.1
3.2
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
12.0
17.2
13.1
-6.6
-1.6
8.5
16.1
10.2
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.7
1.0
-0.5
-0.2
0.5
0.1
-0.4
-0.3
Financial expenses
-6.7
-6.7
-6.5
-6.2
-5.9
-6.3
-7.9
-7.4
Profit/loss before tax
6.0
11.5
6.1
-13.0
-7.0
2.3
7.8
2.5
Tax
-0.4
-0.3
-0.4
-0.2
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
0.0
Profit/loss for the period
5.6
11.2
5.7
-13.2
-7.1
2.1
7.6
2.5
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
0.0
18.2
9.2
0.0
-13.4
-3.5
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
1.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.9
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
Adjusted Results for the period
7.1
11.2
5.7
5.0
2.1
2.1
-5.8
-0.1
Dry Operator
Segment information - Dry Operator Q3 2017 - Q4 2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
USD million
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
347.9
418.2
480.5
502.2
495.3
512.8
510.6
508.4
538.5
508.1
435.8
437.7
539.7
601.6
508.7
761.3
841.9
1,034.5
Revenue - services rendered, internal
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
6.5
32.1
-38.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Voyage costs
-156.7
-173.6
-209.0
-205.9
-205.7
-205.3
-231.6
-233.2
-223.6
-204.4
-224.6
-234.3
-218.7
-247.7
-213.9
-301.9
-291.1
-322.6
T/C equivalent revenue
191.2
244.6
271.5
296.3
289.6
307.5
279.0
281.7
347.0
265.1
211.2
203.4
321.0
353.9
294.8
459.4
550.8
712.1
Other operating income
2.5
2.2
0.6
0.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
0.1
-1.2
0.7
-0.6
-1.1
-0.1
-2.8
-1.7
Charter hire and OPEX element
-190.7
-222.8
-259.2
-278.7
-278.3
-280.8
-268.1
-274.2
-328.6
-235.4
-189.7
-192.0
-267.8
-301.4
-269.3
-389.2
-418.9
-495.4
Operating costs owned vessels
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.2
Contribution margin
3.0
24.0
12.9
17.7
11.5
26.8
10.9
7.5
18.6
29.9
21.6
10.2
53.9
51.9
24.4
70.1
129.1
214.8
Overhead and administrative costs
-7.6
-9.5
-8.8
-8.6
-8.8
-9.7
-10.0
-8.8
-9.3
-10.5
-10.3
-8.9
-16.0
-17.5
-10.8
-15.3
-23.7
-37.9
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
-4.6
14.5
4.1
9.1
2.7
17.1
0.9
-1.3
9.3
19.4
11.3
1.3
37.9
34.4
13.6
54.8
105.4
176.9
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-0.3
-0.3
-0.1
-0.2
-0.1
-0.3
-2.4
-3.5
-4.5
-4.8
-4.6
-4.3
-6.1
-6.4
-12.3
-19.1
-33.3
-45.6
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
-4.9
14.2
4.0
8.9
2.6
16.8
-1.5
-4.8
4.8
14.6
6.7
-3.0
31.8
28.0
1.3
35.7
72.1
131.3
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.0
-0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.1
1.2
0.2
0.6
0.9
0.6
-0.1
1.1
-0.6
0.0
Financial expenses
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.2
-0.2
-0.3
-2.9
-1.0
-0.6
-0.6
-0.6
-0.8
-1.5
-1.8
-2.7
Profit/loss before tax
-4.9
13.8
4.0
8.9
2.6
16.8
-1.7
-4.7
4.6
12.9
5.9
-3.0
32.1
28.0
0.4
35.3
69.7
128.6
Tax
2.8
-0.1
-0.9
-1.0
-0.3
-0.3
-1.4
-1.5
-1.4
1.2
-1.5
-1.0
-1.3
-0.7
-0.6
-1.6
-1.4
-0.9
Profit/loss for the period
-2.1
13.7
3.1
7.9
2.3
16.5
-3.1
-6.2
3.2
14.1
4.4
-4.0
30.8
27.3
-0.2
33.7
68.3
127.7
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
-2.1
13.9
3.1
7.9
2.3
16.5
-3.1
-6.2
3.2
14.1
4.4
-4.0
30.8
27.3
-0.2
33.7
68.3
127.7
Tanker Operator
Segment information - Tanker Operator Q1 2020 - Q4 2021
2020
2021
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
142.8
147.9
93.1
89.5
75.5
78.6
80.0
101.9
Revenue - services rendered, internal
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Voyage costs
-53.8
-49.3
-35.1
-28.4
-28.0
-28.5
-34.5
-50.1
T/C equivalent revenue
89.0
98.6
58.0
61.1
47.5
50.1
45.5
51.8
Other operating income
5.5
4.7
3.5
-2.8
3.2
2.9
3.3
3.5
Charter hire and OPEX element
-62.9
-66.8
-63.0
-56.5
-48.7
-48.1
-51.2
-52.7
Operating costs owned vessels
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Contribution margin
31.6
36.5
-1.5
1.8
2.0
4.9
-2.4
2.6
Overhead and administrative costs
-6.2
-6.6
-1.4
-5.0
-3.8
-5.4
-3.9
-5.2
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
25.4
29.9
-2.9
-3.2
-1.8
-0.5
-6.3
-2.6
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-7.1
-7.6
-6.8
-7.5
-5.5
-3.6
-3.6
-4.2
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
18.3
22.3
-9.7
-10.7
-7.3
-4.1
-9.9
-6.8
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.0
-0.1
0.4
-0.2
-0.1
Financial expenses
-0.4
-0.4
-0.3
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
Profit/loss before tax
17.9
21.9
-9.8
-10.9
-7.6
-3.9
-10.3
-7.1
Tax
-0.2
-0.1
-0.2
-0.4
0.0
-0.1
-0.6
-0.5
Profit/loss for the period
17.7
21.8
-10.0
-11.3
-7.6
-4.0
-10.9
-7.6
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
Adjusted Results for the period
17.7
21.8
-10.0
-11.3
-7.6
-4.0
-10.9
-7.6
Tankers
Segment information - Tankers Q1 2017 - Q4 2019
2017
2018
2019
USD million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
109.1
45.8
101.7
81.6
101.5
98.6
114.2
96.3
122.0
102.2
103.6
142.2
Revenue - services rendered, internal
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Voyage costs
-56.0
-0.1
-50.4
-23.3
-41.3
-41.1
-66.7
-31.4
-40.5
-38.9
-36.5
-58.2
T/C equivalent revenue
53.1
45.7
51.3
58.3
60.2
57.5
47.5
64.9
81.5
63.3
67.2
84.1
Other operating income
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
3.4
3.5
3.2
4.8
Charter hire and OPEX element
-25.9
-23.0
-30.2
-33.4
-37.5
-38.9
-40.8
-42.3
-35.1
-28.8
-38.3
-23.5
Operating costs owned vessels
-8.6
-10.4
-12.4
-12.8
-11.5
-12.7
-11.9
-12.7
-12.7
-13.6
-13.1
-13.2
Contribution margin
18.6
12.3
8.7
12.2
11.2
5.9
-5.1
10.1
37.1
24.4
19.0
52.2
Overhead and administrative costs
-2.0
-2.3
-2.2
-2.8
-3.7
-3.5
-3.7
-4.0
-6.5
-6.7
-6.9
-8.0
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
16.6
10.0
6.5
9.4
7.5
2.4
-8.8
6.1
30.6
17.7
12.1
44.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
-0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-2.6
-0.1
-0.1
-7.2
0.0
0.0
1.2
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-7.2
-7.0
-7.3
-7.4
-7.2
-7.5
-7.9
-7.5
-17.4
-17.9
-17.0
-25.4
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.4
0.3
0.2
-0.2
-0.1
-0.4
-0.3
-0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
9.6
3.3
-0.6
1.8
0.2
-8.1
-17.1
-2.3
6.0
-0.2
-4.9
20.0
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
2.0
2.1
0.5
1.1
1.6
0.5
1.2
-0.2
0.7
0.5
0.0
1.4
Financial expenses
-1.4
-2.0
-1.3
-1.3
-1.3
-2.5
-2.1
0.1
-3.7
-3.3
-3.3
-5.0
Profit/loss before tax
10.2
3.4
-1.4
1.6
0.5
-10.1
-18.0
-2.4
3.0
-3.0
-8.2
16.4
Tax
-0.1
-0.1
0.4
0.0
-0.2
-0.1
0.0
-0.2
-0.5
-0.1
-0.2
-0.3
Profit/loss for the period
10.1
3.3
-1.0
1.6
0.3
-10.2
-18.0
-2.6
2.5
-3.1
-8.4
16.1
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
10.3
3.3
-1.0
1.6
0.3
-7.6
-17.9
-2.5
9.7
-3.1
-8.4
14.9
Dry Owner
Segment information - Dry Owner Q3 2017 - Q4 2019
2017
2018
2019
USD million
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
10.3
9.2
9.2
15.6
12.4
12.8
20.4
13.5
7.7
4.7
Revenue - services rendered, internal
38.8
44.5
39.3
38.4
38.0
40.1
30.9
37.0
39.5
33.5
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.4
Voyage costs
-1.1
-0.1
-0.2
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
-0.8
-0.4
-0.1
-1.4
T/C equivalent revenue
48.0
53.6
48.3
53.9
50.2
52.7
51.0
50.6
47.5
37.2
Other operating income
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.6
1.0
0.6
0.4
-0.1
0.1
Charter hire and OPEX element
-28.1
-29.3
-33.9
-35.2
-33.0
-35.0
-20.8
-23.9
-15.4
-8.1
Operating costs owned vessels
-8.2
-7.2
-6.8
-7.2
-6.9
-7.7
-6.9
-6.0
-5.3
-5.5
Contribution margin
12.0
17.2
7.7
11.6
10.9
11.0
23.9
21.1
26.7
23.7
Overhead and administrative costs
-1.9
-2.4
-2.2
-2.1
-2.2
-2.5
-3.0
-2.2
-2.7
-2.9
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
10.1
14.8
5.5
9.5
8.7
8.5
20.9
18.9
24.0
20.8
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
1.1
0.0
9.2
-0.1
2.4
0.1
-5.1
3.4
4.1
0.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-3.0
-3.1
-3.2
-3.2
-3.6
-3.5
-15.0
-16.3
-15.5
-17.2
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
-4.8
0.6
2.7
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.6
0.1
-0.9
0.0
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
3.4
12.3
14.2
6.7
8.0
5.4
1.4
6.1
11.7
3.6
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Financial income
0.8
1.6
2.5
0.7
1.7
1.0
1.0
0.8
0.0
-0.9
Financial expenses
-1.9
-2.2
-1.9
-4.1
-3.2
-0.9
-6.8
-5.9
-5.7
-0.5
Profit/loss before tax
2.3
11.7
14.8
3.3
6.5
5.5
-4.4
1.0
6.0
2.2
Tax
0.9
0.0
-0.2
-0.2
-0.1
-0.1
-0.3
-0.1
-0.3
0.0
Profit/loss for the period
3.2
11.7
14.6
3.1
6.4
5.4
-4.7
0.9
5.7
2.2
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
9.2
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
6.8
11.7
5.4
3.2
4.0
5.3
0.4
-2.5
1.6
2.2
Dry Cargo
Segment information - Dry Cargo Q1 2017 - Q2 2017
2017
USD million
Q1
Q2
Revenue - services rendered, external
331.0
353.8
Revenue - services rendered, internal
0.0
0.0
Revenue - subleasing financial income
Voyage costs
-173.0
-162.3
T/C equivalent revenue
158.0
191.5
Other operating income
2.9
3.1
Charter hire
-150.7
-179.6
Operating costs owned vessels
-8.1
-8.2
Contribution margin
2.1
6.8
Overhead and administrative costs
-8.4
-9.4
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
-6.3
-2.6
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
0.0
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
-3.4
-3.2
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
0.2
-0.3
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
-9.5
-6.1
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
0.0
0.0
Financial income
3.0
3.5
Financial expenses
-2.0
-3.2
Profit/loss before tax
-8.5
-5.8
Tax
-0.9
-0.8
Profit/loss for the period
-9.4
-6.6
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
Adjusted Results for the period
-9.4
-6.6
Eliminations
Segment information - eliminationer of NORDEN Group Q3 2017 - Q1 2022
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
USD million
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Revenue - services rendered, external
Revenue - services rendered, internal
-38.8
-44.5
-39.3
-38.4
-38.0
-40.1
-30.9
-43.5
-71.6
5.1
-70.7
-68.4
-83.1
-83.5
-78.5
-88.8
-86.7
-85.8
-91.7
-91.5
Revenue - subleasing financial income
0.0
Voyage costs
0.0
0.0
1.6
0.3
0.9
0.5
1.5
1.8
3.4
5.6
5.2
5.6
3.9
3.8
T/C equivalent revenue
-38.8
-44.5
-39.3
-38.4
-38.0
-40.1
-30.9
-43.5
-70.0
5.4
-69.8
-67.9
-81.6
-81.7
-75.1
-83.2
-81.5
-80.2
-87.8
-87.7
Other operating income
-0.3
-0.3
-0.2
-0.2
0.2
Charter hire and OPEX element
38.8
44.5
39.3
38.4
38.0
40.1
30.9
43.5
70.0
-5.4
69.8
67.9
81.6
81.7
75.4
83.5
81.5
80.4
88.0
87.5
Operating costs owned vessels
Contribution margin
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Overhead and administrative costs
Profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses, etc. (EBITDA)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses
Share of profit/loss of joint ventures
Profit/loss from operations (EBIT)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Fair value adjustment of certain hedging instruments
Financial income
Financial expenses
Profit/loss before tax
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Tax
Profit/loss for the period
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Adjusted for:
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc.
0.0
Profit/loss from sale of vessels, etc. in joint ventures
0.0
Adjusted Results for the period
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
