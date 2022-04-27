Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 104/2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.
The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 56/2022.
Announcement no. 104
Appendix
Disclaimer
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:04 UTC.