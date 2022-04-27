Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  News
  Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/27 03:43:38 am EDT
235.80 DKK   +3.97%
03:35aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 104/2022
PU
02:59aNotification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselskabet norden a/s' shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
02:59aNotification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with dampskibsselskabet norden a/s' shares in connection with share buy-back program
GL
Summary 
Summary

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 104/2022

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 56/2022.

Announcement no. 104

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 552 M - -
Net income 2021 205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 153 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,50 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S36.30%1 153
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-2.46%25 170
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-12.57%6 162
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.19.19%2 772
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA9.49%2 557
COSTAMARE INC.4.35%1 689