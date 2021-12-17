Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 117/2021

12/17/2021 | 10:09am EST
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 117

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
