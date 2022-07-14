Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:48 2022-07-14 am EDT
262.40 DKK   +1.39%
04:14aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 124/2022
PU
03:54aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 123/2022
PU
07/12DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 122/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 124/2022

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 117/2022..

Announcement no. 124

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
04:14aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 124/2022
PU
03:54aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 123/2022
PU
07/12DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 122/2022
PU
07/11DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 121/2022
PU
07/11DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET norden A/S - weekly report on share buy-back
AQ
07/08DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 119/2022
PU
07/07DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 118/2022
PU
07/07Notification of managers' and closely related parties' transactions with Dampskibsselsk..
AQ
07/06Danish Shipping Group NORDEN Launches $15 Million Share Repurchase Program
MT
07/06NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 243 M 1 243 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 258,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S55.53%1 243
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-38.88%15 467
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-20.73%5 590
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-1.72%2 288
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA4.94%2 205
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 517