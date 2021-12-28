Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 125/2021

12/28/2021
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 125

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 19:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 170 M - -
Net income 2021 179 M - -
Net Debt 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,39x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 917 M 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S50.37%924
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.252.58%26 655
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 518
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-17.15%2 388
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA107.84%2 304
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED234.97%2 224