  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09 2022-07-18 am EDT
280.40 DKK   +2.41%
04:04aDAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 127/2022
PU
07/15DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 125/2022
PU
07/14DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 124/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 127/2022

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 117/2022..

Announcement no. 127

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 316 M 1 316 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 273,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S64.54%1 316
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-37.33%15 782
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-21.10%5 564
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.4.81%2 440
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA12.45%2 367
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 576