Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:33 2022-07-26 am EDT
295.70 DKK   +1.41%
07/25DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 133/2022
PU
07/22DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 131/2022
PU
07/21DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 130/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 134/2022

07/26/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 117/2022..

Announcement no. 134

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
07/25DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 133/2022
PU
07/22DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 131/2022
PU
07/21DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 130/2022
PU
07/20DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 129/2022
PU
07/19DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 128/2022
PU
07/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : NORDEN develops automated emissions reporting solution to ..
PU
07/18DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 127/2022
PU
07/15DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 125/2022
PU
07/14DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 124/2022
PU
07/14DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S : Management's transactions 123/2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 412 M 1 412 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 291,60
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S75.24%1 412
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-35.37%16 678
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-22.88%5 438
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA24.60%2 687
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.12.04%2 612
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 568