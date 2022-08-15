Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03 2022-08-15 am EDT
346.90 DKK   +1.97%
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 152/2022

08/15/2022 | 04:23am EDT
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 117/2022.

Announcement no. 152

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 651 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 340,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S104.45%1 651
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-27.02%18 355
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-11.89%6 213
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA47.23%3 283
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.17.69%2 740
DANAOS CORPORATION0.98%1 548