Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 17/2022

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.



The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 17

Appendix