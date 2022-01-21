Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 18/2022

01/21/2022
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 18

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 170 M - -
Net income 2021 179 M - -
Net Debt 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 860 M 862 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-7.03%862
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-12.98%23 447
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.4.21%7 297
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-1.70%2 398
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-1.02%2 202
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-6.04%2 166