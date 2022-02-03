Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
News 
Summary

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 30/2022

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 30

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 170 M - -
Net income 2021 197 M - -
Net Debt 2021 244 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 865 M 865 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float -
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,79 $
Average target price 26,55 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-5.89%865
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-20.70%21 482
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.16.50%8 085
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-2.53%2 432
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.4.72%2 425
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-3.69%2 157