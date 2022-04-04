Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
  Report
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 87/2022

04/04/2022 | 09:07am EDT
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 56/2022.

Announcement no. 87

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 13:06:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 552 M - -
Net income 2021 205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 1 318 M 1 318 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,68 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S48.56%1 318
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-2.81%25 541
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.21.27%8 547
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA31.13%3 206
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.33.92%3 106
DANAOS CORPORATION39.77%2 162