  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 89/2022

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 56/2022.

Announcement no. 89

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 552 M - -
Net income 2021 205 M - -
Net Debt 2021 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Yield 2021 10,9%
Capitalization 1 248 M 1 248 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,88 $
Average target price 25,98 $
Spread / Average Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Senior Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S42.67%1 248
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-2.81%25 533
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.5.10%7 407
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA27.77%3 130
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.21.22%2 811
COSTAMARE INC.26.64%1 991