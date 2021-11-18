Log in
    DNORD   DK0060083210

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

(DNORD)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S : Management's transactions 90/2021

11/18/2021 | 01:43pm EST
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S.

The market will be informed accordingly - see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.

Announcement no. 90

Appendix

Disclaimer

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 041 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
Yield 2021 5,90%
Capitalization 888 M 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 229
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Duration : Period :
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,66 $
Average target price 27,43 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Rindbo Chief Executive Officer
Martin Badsted Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Klaus Nyborg Chairman & Managing Director
Sture Freudenreich Head-Information Technology
Ana Paula da Costa Senior Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S41.79%887
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.187.47%22 256
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%6 261
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-7.49%2 704
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA88.71%2 112
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.111.55%1 908